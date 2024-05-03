Ex-Steelers WR Chase Claypool Signs With AFC Foe: Report

Former Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick Chase Claypool is seeking another fresh NFL start. He will get it with the Buffalo Bills.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported on May 3 that Claypool has signed a 1-year contract with the Bills.

Buffalo will be Claypool’s third new team since the Steelers traded him to the Chicago Bears for a second-round selection at the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Claypool played 10 games for the Bears from 2022-23 and then finished the 2023 season with the Miami Dolphins.

Claypool had an outstanding rookie season in 2020 after the Steelers drafted him at No. 49 overall in the second round. He posted 62 catches for 873 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2020. He also had 2 rushing touchdowns, one of which came in the same contest where he had 3 receiving scores.

With four trips to the end zone during Week 5 in 2020, Claypool became Pittsburgh’s first rookie with that many touchdowns in a single game since Roy Jefferson in 1968.

But Claypool scored just 2 touchdowns in the entire 2021 season. Then he became an afterthought in the Steelers offense after Ben Roethlisberger retired.

Claypool posted 18 catches, 191 receiving yards and 1 touchdown with the Bears. He had just 4 receptions and 26 receiving yards over 9 contests in Miami.

It wasn’t clear early this offseason whether Claypool would get another NFL opportunity to begin the 2024 season.

3downnation.com’s Justin Dunk reported on April 2 that the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL added Claypool to the team’s exclusive negotiating list. That was an indication to some pundits that the Roughriders saw Claypool potentially needing to continue his career in the CFL.

But Claypool will instead join a Bills organization desperate for receiver help.

This offseason, Buffalo lost No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis in free agency and then traded All-Pro wideout Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans.

In an effort to replace them, the Bills have targeted several down-and-out former second-round selections. In addition to Claypool, Buffalo has added 2017 second-round pick Curtis Samuel, 2019 second-rounder Andy Isabella, and 2020 second-round selection KJ Hamler.

Samuel could start opposite Khalil Shakir, who broke out with 611 receiving yards during his second season last year. The Bills also drafted Florida State receiver Keon Coleman with the No. 33 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 draft.

Claypool could compete with Isabella and Hamler for one of the depth receiver spots on Buffalo’s roster. Other notable wideouts on the Bills roster include veteran Mack Hollins and Quintez Cephus, who the NFL reinstated this offseason after a year-long gambling ban.

WR Odell Beckham Jr. Signs With Miami Dolphins

While the Bills try patchwork at wideout, their division rival scored one of the top remaining receivers on the market.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on May 3 that the Dolphins signed Odell Beckham Jr. to a 1-year contract worth up to $8.25 million.

Although Beckham is 31 years old, Miami will feature a 3-headed monster at receiver in 2024. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have each recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards in the two seasons they have played together with the Dolphins.

In Pittsburgh media, Beckham was a popular potential target for the Steelers this offseason. He had a career-high 16.1 yards per catch average with the Baltimore Ravens during 2023.

With Beckham off the table, the receiver free agent options continue to dwindle for Pittsburgh. Veteran DJ Chark also went off the market this week, as he signed a 1-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers on May 2.