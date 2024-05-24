Proposed Trade Ships Steelers Former 1st-Rounder With ‘Some Untapped Potential’

The Pittsburgh Steelers could use further secondary upgrades if their defense is going to be Super Bowl caliber in 2024. But for years, the franchise’s bread and butter has been edge rusher. On May 24, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine argued the Steelers could find edge rushing depth and a player with potential in former first-rounder Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.

Ballentine proposed the Steelers land the 25-year-old edge rusher along with a 2025 seventh-round pick from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a 2025 fifth-rounder.

“Tryon-Shoyinka’s early success and pressure rates would hint at some untapped potential that just might not be reached in Todd Bowles’ defense,” wrote Ballentine.

“T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith obviously do the heavy lifting, and Nick Herbig will eat up some snaps, but the Steelers don’t necessarily have a replacement for what Markus Golden gave them last season.”