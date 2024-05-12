Steelers Named Top Landing Spot for ‘Low-Risk’ WR With ‘Untapped Upside’

Free agent wide receiver options for the Pittsburgh Steelers have continued to come off the market in May. But as other teams have signed new wideouts, more potential receiver trade targets have been emerging. For instance, the Tennessee Titans signed veteran receiver Tyler Boyd, who was often connected to the Steelers in free agency. While Boyd isn’t coming to Pittsburgh, it’s now possible former first-round Titans receiver Treylon Burks could be on the trade market.

Pro Football Network’s Dallas Robinson labeled the Steelers a top landing spot for Burks if he’s made available.

“At 6’2″ and 225 pounds, Burks has the size to line up on the outside opposite George Pickens,” wrote Robinson. “Pittsburgh took low-cost free agent fliers on Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins this offseason, but the league probably knows what those veterans are capable of.

“Burks is a little more tantalizing and could offer untapped upside for the Steelers.”

The Titans drafted Burks at No. 18 overall in the 2022 NFL draft. But he has posted just 49 receptions, 665 receiving yards and 1 touchdown in 22 NFL games over two seasons.

For that reason, AtoZ Sports’ Mike Payton called Burks as a “low-risk” trade candidate this offseason.

How Treylon Burks Could Fit With the Steelers

The Steelers only have one receiver on their current roster who had at least 210 receiving yards in 2023. Trading for Burks improves that situation only marginally, as the former first-rounder had 221 receiving yards in 2023.

But Robinson described Burks well with the term “untapped potential.”

Burks averaged at least 16 yards per reception in all three of his college seasons at Arkansas. In his final campaign with the Razorbacks, he posted 66 catches, 1,104 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Early as a rookie, Burks showed that promise. He registered 18.3 yards per catch in his NFL debut and then had 111 receiving yards in his sixth contest.

But lower-body injuries and concussions caused Burks to miss 12 games in his first two seasons. And when healthy in 2023, Burks failed to produce with the struggling Titans quarterbacks.

If the Steelers see Burks’ struggles related more to his team and have confidence he can stay healthy, the 2022 first-rounder is an excellent buy-low candidate. Should he fulfill his potential in 2024, Burks could be Pittsburgh’s second outside receiver.

The Steelers would also have an impressive trio of young receivers with Burks, George Pickens, and 2024 third-rounder Roman Wilson. On paper, those three receivers could complement each other very well, and they’d all be on their rookie contracts through the 2025 season.

What Will the Steelers Need to Trade to Acquire Burks?

If the Steelers desire a proven WR2 option, then Burks is not a fit. But because his stock has fallen over the past two years, he will be very affordable on the trade market.

Payton proposed Burks to be worth roughly a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick. Payton suggested that if Burks caught more than 60 passes, the trade compensation would increase to a fifth-rounder.

The Steelers already traded their 2025 sixth-round choice to the Chicago Bears in a conditional deal for a former first-round pick — Justin Fields. But the Steelers have other mid-Day 3 selections they could send to the Titans for Burks.

Shipping Tennessee any Day 3 pick for Burks should be appealing for the Steelers. That’s because, in return, they are landing a young, cheap receiver who could solve the team’s WR2 issues.

There’s risk in such a move, but it’s low given the trade compensation to acquire Burks, and the return is potentially rather high.