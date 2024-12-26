Analyst Urges Rangers to Trade Star $7.7 Million Defenseman ‘Now’

NHL analyst and former NHLer Sean Avery urges the New York Rangers to trade K’Andre Miller now while he still has some trade value.

Miller is in the final year of his two-year $7.74 million deal. The former first-round pick was supposed to be an impact defender for the Rangers. However, Avery doesn’t think Miller is as good as advertised so he urges New York to trade him.

“As far as K’Andre, you got to move him now,” Avery said on Spittin Chiclets’. “You got to move him now, while he has trade value, it’s not going to work out. He’s not a big market guy. He doesn’t have the demeanor of Ryan McDonagh, Ryan McDonagh when you put him in the war zone, he turns into a real warrior quick. So, if you’re running the team, if you’re managing that org chart, and you’re also trying to stay in it, you move him now.

“You move that early. You have to move early, and Drury did a good job with Kakko getting a third and a sixth. That is a steal for that kid, an absolute steal,” Avery continued.

Avery doesn’t think Miller has the personality to play in a big market like New York which is why he’s struggling.

Miller has skated in 28 games recording 2 goals and 4 assists for 6 points this season.

Avery Calls For Rangers to Fire Peter Laviolette

Along with trading Miller, Avery believes New York needs to fire head coach Peter Laviolette.

Avery believes the Rangers need to do something big and firing the coach is a move that is necessary.

“I’d fire him today,” Avery said. “Yeah, absolutely. Yeah. You have to, you have to, guys. In a big market like that, Eastern Conference Finals last year were that close. It starts. Unfortunately, that’s part of it. Yeah, the coach goes first, but that’s where I get nervous. The coach goes, then who goes? Then, then who do you bring in? The whole system is broken, and the iPads on the bench. What do you want to see? You want to watch your release point on that one like, ‘I need you in the game, fellas.”

Laviolette is in his second season as the Rangers coach. In his first season, he led New York to a 55-23-4 record, which was the best record in the NHL. However, this season, the Rangers are 16-17-1 and well outside of a playoff picture.

Rangers Make 2 Trades

With New York struggling, the Rangers did make two impact trades.

The Rangers dealt captain Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks for defenseman Urho Vaakanainen and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

“I think our team needs a direction,” Laviolette said about the trade. “We’re not playing well right now. I think when you’re not having the success that you want there has to be a direction that moves differently. This was the decision.”

The Rangers then dealt former second-overall pick Kakko to the Seattle Kraken for defenseman Will Borgen, a 2025 third-round pick and 2025 sixth-round pick.

New York will return to the ice on December 28 on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning.