Maple Leafs’ Fan-Favorite Forward Linked as Trade Candidate

The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to be active ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline but they could also subtract from their roster.

Toronto has been linked to several centers and defensemen, but the Maple Leafs will likely have to deal some NHL players off their team to make the salaries work. NHL analyst Adam Laskaris of DailyHive believes Ryan Reaves could be someone Toronto trades.

“Nobody who watches Ryan Reaves play hockey in 2025 has much delusion about what they’re seeing,” Laskaris wrote. “While Reaves has a reputation as one of the NHL’s toughest fighters, he’s yet to drop the gloves once this season and has contributed next to nothing offensively in his limited minutes on the fourth line. Reaves doesn’t offer much to a team looking to compete right now, but his veteran experience might be valued by a team in the midst of a rebuild. If the Leafs are looking to shed a bit of salary, Reaves seems like an easy place to start.”

Reaves is in the second year of his three-year $4.05 million deal with the Maple Leafs. However, he has been healthy and scratched at times this season, which is why he’s listed as a trade candidate.

Also, as Lasakaris wrote, Reaves is on the Maple Leafs to be an enforcer, but he has yet to fight a single time this season which could also play a role in Toronto trading him.

Maple Leafs Coach Relies on Reaves for Physicality

Reaves has skated in just 27 games this season for the Maple Leafs.

When Reaves is in the lineup, his role is to be physical which head coach Craig Berube says is an important one.

“I just wanted a bigger, more physical lineup tonight,” Berube said on January 7 about putting Reaves back in the lineup. “Reavo’s been out a few games so I wanted to get him back in. There were some pretty big hits last game. So, just got to be prepared and kind of wanted to go with a more physical and heavier lineup tonight.”

However, in Reaves’ last three games he’s played, he hasn’t played in over 9 minutes which is why Laskaris believes he could be dealt, as he no longer has a role on the team.

Reaves has skated in 27 games recording 0 goals and 2 assists for 2 points.

Toronto Looking to Acquire a Center

The Maple Leafs’ main focus ahead of the deadline is acquiring a centerman.

Toronto needs a third-line center, and TSN NHL insider Darren Dreger says the team is looking at seven players.

“Brock Nelson is interesting from the New York Islanders,” Dreger said on Insider Trading. “There are a lot of teams that have interest in him. So, I think the group that the Toronto Maple Leafs have identified as a little bit more diverse. I think you’re looking at Ryan Strome, maybe Ryan O’Reilly, how about a return there from Nashville? Scott Laughton is out there again. But, the Flyers want a first-round draft pick in return, so maybe that’s a stretch.

“Mikael Granlund’s name is out there. Yanni Gourde. Nick Bjugstad. I’ll tell you this: Brad Treliving’s whiteboard is probably jammed with more affordable centers.”

The Maple Leafs are currently 27-15-2 and atop the Atlantic Division.