French Pole Vaulter Anthony Ammirati Is ‘Gutted’ After ‘Crotch’ Mishap Video Goes Viral

French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati says he is “gutted” after his pole struck his private parts, botching an attempt to qualify for Olympic medal competition, according to the French Athletic Federation.

“It’s a big disappointment. I’m a bit gutted,” he said, according to a translation of the French Athletic Federation page by Athlon Sports. “The conditions were good. It’s the first time I’ve started a competition without any stress. As I was a total outsider, I only had one goal: to play with the crowd. I was almost there.”

According to NBC New York, the mishap occurred on August 3 during a qualifying heat in the men’s track and field event.

Amirati, of France, “clipped the crossbar with his crotch while trying to clear a height of 5.70 meters,” NBC New York reported. According to Olympics.com, he finished in 12th place, dashing his hopes for a medal. However, according to People Magazine, the “bulge” situation wasn’t solely responsible for Ammirati failing to make it through.

“In pole vault, each athlete gets attempts to make increasingly higher jumps, starting at 5.40 meters. Ammirati made the first two heights — at 5.40 and 5.60 — but in his three attempts at making the next height, 5.70 meters, he was unsuccessful. Nine other men hit the mark and qualified for the final,” People Magazine reported.

Social media users had a field day over the incident on X, sending the video viral.

“Anthony Ammirati failed the bar and the commentators are clearly having a hard time acknowledging what happened 😂 HELP I’M DYING,” wrote one person who shared the video on X.

“What happened here?” an announcer said during the broadcast. “On the way down. Ahhhh.”

Jokes Flew on Social Media About the Anthony Ammirati Incident

People circulated jokes about the incident on X.

“Loses vault. Wins internet,” wrote one person.

“I’m sure there will be many wins from his viral loss,” wrote another person. “He broke the world record with very wrong way,” another person wrote.

“Can’t think of a better way to be acknowledged for defeat!😂” another person wrote on X.

Ammarati is active on Instagram, where he wrote on August 4, “Switch to be an Olympian 🤩🇫🇷. Thank you all for your support and this unforgettable moment.”

Anthony Ammarati Works as a Reserve Police Officer in France

According to Olympics.com, Ammirati, who competes for France, is 21 years old and was born in Grasse, France. He lives in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

His only event at the Paris Olympics was competing in the men’s pole vault event, according to Olympics.com.

His debut was listed by the site as “2022 Mediterranean Games in Oran (pole vault – 2nd).” He is described as a “reserve police officer.” Olympics.com says Ammirati “began athletics at the age of nine and started pole vaulting at 12.”

“I started pole vaulting at 12 because a girl in my club was doing it. I saw her jump and absolutely wanted to try it,” he said, according to Olympics.com, citing a French Instagram page for Andross Sport.

“What I appreciate most about this discipline is the adrenaline. You never get bored during training. Gymnastics, jumping, weightlifting, running. We don’t just focus on technical pole vault sessions. I enjoy this variety,” he also said, according to Olympics.com, citing a French-language page for the national police.

Olympics.com says his philosophy is “never give up, never let go.”