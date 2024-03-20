Brandon Aiyuk’s Message to Mike Tomlin Fuels Steelers Trade Rumors

Brandon Aiyuk’s first tweet in almost a year is fueling speculation that the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver is interested in becoming a Pittsburgh Steeler.

On March 19, Aiyuk tweeted at Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin, saying “@CoachTomlin they saying we twins. What you think ? “

@CoachTomlin they saying we twins. What you think ? 👀 — BA (@THE2ERA) March 19, 2024

The tweet stems from a viral joke during the 2023 season pointing out that Tomlin and Aiyuk look strangely alike.

It just feels right. Make it happen pic.twitter.com/aD4YNY1Ydu — Zachary Smith (@ZacharySmithPGH) March 19, 2024

A recent report from 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi indicates the interest could be mutual.

Aiyuk tweeted at Tomlin just hours after Fillipponi reported the Steelers have looked into bringing the receiver to Pittsburgh.

Steelers are Short-Staffed at Receiver

Aiyuk would be a needed addition to a Steelers receiver group that dwindled quickly to start the 2024 offseason.

The most significant absence is Diontae Johnson, who the Steelers traded on March 12 to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for defensive back Donte Jackson and a 6th round pick.

The team also released receiver Allen Robinson on March 8.

Miles Boykin is currently a free agent.

George Pickens and Calvin Austin III are currently the only receivers remaining on the Steelers roster who contributed consistently in 2023.

According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Steelers insider Gerry Dulac, the Steelers are looking for a “bigger catch” at receiver than who is available as a free agent.

In terms of free agents, the team was connected to former Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Williams was to meet with the Steelers, Panthers and New York Jets, but Schefter later reported Williams quickly signed a one-year deal with the Jets before his meeting with the Steelers.

The Steelers have also been connected to former Cincinnati Bengals receiver and Pittsburgh native Tyler Boyd, but The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly reported on March 18 there’s conflict within the organization about signing him.

“There is still time to work things and everything is still on the table but it doesn’t appear anywhere close to a sure thing like it appeared to be a week ago at this time,” Kaboly wrote.

Aiyuk Could be a Cap Casualty in San Francisco

Though Aiyuk was San Francisco’s most productive receiver in 2023, money may be tight as the 49ers manage its star-studded roster.

49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters on February 27 that they hope to reach a deal with Aiyuk.

“I think we’ve got a nice track record of extending the players that are important to us, and Brandon’s the guy we want to keep around for a long time,” Lynch said via NBC Sports.

Still, Aiyuk is entering the last year of his contract while the team has invested heavily in receiver Deebo Samuel, running back Christian McCaffrey, tight end George Kittle, offensive tackle Trent Williams and defensive end Nick Bosa.

Quarterback Brock Purdy remains the biggest bargain in sports, but not for long. He will be eligible for an extension in 2025.

If the 49ers do explore the trade market for Aiyuk, they will surely expect a hefty return.

According to 1010XL’s Mia O’Brien, the 49ers spoke with the Jacksonville Jaguars about a potential trade for Aiyuk. Their asking price was reportedly the 17th overall pick in this year’s draft and receiver Zay Jones.

Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2023.