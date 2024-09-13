EXCLUSIVE: NIL Athlete Sam Hurley Shares His Greatest Accomplishment & Reveals Future Plans

Sam Hurley, University of Texas High Jumper and top-earning NIL athlete, showed off his modeling skills at the Raising Cane’s Fall Collection Fashion Show, held at the restaurant’s Times Square location on September 10.

For the event, Hurley wore pieces from Raising Cane’s new retail collection, “Cane’s Varsity Collection.” Hurley also spoke to Heavy during an exclusive press conference panel, where he shared his future plans, talked spotlighting college athletes, and his appreciation for Raising Cane’s.

Sam Hurley Opened up About His Future Plans

During the exclusive press conference panel, Hurley shared that his future plans include competing in the “2028 L.A. Olympics.” In addition, he intends to finish his degree at the University of Texas and “be a national champion for Texas.”

When Heavy asked Hurley what he considers to be his greatest accomplishment, he noted that he qualified for the Olympic trials in 2024.

During the panel, Hurley also shared that he is inspired by American high jumper and long jumper, JuVaughn Harrison.

“He does high jump and long jump, which are two super different events. And then I high jump and pole vault, which are two super different events. So, like, I idolize the fact that he’s so successful in both events,” said the 21-year-old.

Sam Hurley Admitted He Has Some Superstitions When Competing

During the panel, Hurley shared how he prepares for his meets.

“I train for eight months before the first meet, you know? So eight months of preparation, I guess,” said the college athlete. “But then really to get more specific, dietary and that type of stuff is what I change to prepare for meats mainly. The day before, the week before, change my diet and the sleep schedule and water intake and all that.”

Hurley also admitted that he does have some superstitions when it comes to competing.

“I used to be a lot more superstitious, but now I’m kind of trying to stray away from that, but sometimes I still catch myself, like, ‘Don’t step on that crack or I’m going to lose.’ So I still step over it,” said Hurley.

Sam Hurley Spoke About Spotlighting Other College Athletes

While at the Raising Cane’s Fall Collection Fashion Show event, Hurley shared that he wants to bring more attention to NIL athletes. He said he would like to help individuals, like himself who are “outside of football or mainstream sports” to capitalize on their personal brands as college athletes.

“I think there aren’t many players outside of football or mainstream sports who are capitalizing on NIL,” said Hurley. “I like shining a light on my sport and bringing that attention and those opportunities to athletes like me in track and field.”

Sam Hurley Shared His Appreciation for Raising Cane’s

Hurley shared that he is a fan of Raising Cane’s. He stated that his go-to order is the “Caniac Combo with no slaw, extra toast, butter on both sides.” He also stated that he visited the restaurant’s first location in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

In addition, Hurley said he “always wanted to partner with Cane’s.”

“This has been a great experience. I watched one of my best friends Bijan Robinson work a ‘shift’ at the front counter and it was a fun experience,” said Hurley.