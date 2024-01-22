Ric Flair Makes Public Plea to Baker Mayfield After Bucs’ Elimination

“@bakermayfield , We’ve Only Met Once. As Of Today, I Have So Much Respect For You And The @Buccaneers ! You Played Your Heart Out,” Flair wrote Sunday night. “… I Would Love To Hang Out With You! You’re Such A[n] [Expletive]! I’m So Proud To Say That I’m A Buccaneers Fan! To The Whole Buccaneers Team, God Bless You! You Went Places You Weren’t Supposed To Go! Next Year, Let’s Kick Ass! WOOOOO!”

.@bakermayfield, We’ve Only Met Once. As Of Today, I Have So Much Respect For You And The @Buccaneers! You Played Your Heart Out. You’re A Badass! I Live In Tampa. I Don’t Have Your Number. I Would Love To Hang Out With You! You’re Such A Badass! I’m So Proud To Say That I’m A… pic.twitter.com/kUbmFNJgtH — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 21, 2024

Tampa Bay had an up-and-down game behind Mayfield’s arm. He threw for 349 yards and three touchdowns – including a late score that put the Buccaneers within one score of the Lions – but also threw two interceptions: One on the team’s first drive and one on the the team’s final drive to seal the win for Detroit.

Despite the uneven performance, Flair appeared to appreciate what he saw from Mayfield in his first season with the Buccaneers. The 74-year-old wrestler also watched Mayfield beat the Philadelphia Eagles a week ago in the wild card round, where Flair quoted his famous “if you want to be the man, you have to beat the man” line before claiming that “the man” is the Buccaneers during the pregame broadcast.

Throwing Alley-Oops to Ric Flair

WOOOOOO!!!! pic.twitter.com/UqKeq8YUmv — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 16, 2024

The biggest question for the Mayfield and the Buccaneers now is what the two sides will do in 2024. Mayfield is an impending free agent after he signed a one-year, $4 million contract with Tampa Bay during the 2023 offseason and had to beat out Kyle Trask in training camp to take the starting job.

Mayfield proved more valuable than his contract, too, after posting a career-high 4,044 yards and 28 passing touchdowns. He built a solid rapport with wide receiver Mike Evans, who is also an impending free agent.

Buccaneers, Mayfield Want Tampa Reunion

While it’s unclear if Mayfield and the team have already begun discussing a new contract, the two sides appear interested in staying together, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. After the loss to the Lions, Mayfield embraced Buccaneers’ general manager Jason Licht and told reporters he would “love” to return to the Buccaneers in 2024 and that it would “mean a lot” to him to run it back for at least another year.

“Who knows how it’s going to play out but I can’t say enough about this organization they gave me this year,” Mayfield added. “Just thankful. Hope it works out.”

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales also implicitly supported bringing Mayfield back in 2024 ahead of Sunday’s game against the Lions.

“Continuity is huge, right? But we all know every team is going to be different,” Canales told reporters on Thursday.“Even the guys that come back are all going to be different.”

Mayfield’s worth will be one of the biggest questions Tampa Bay will need to answer this offseason. The 2018 No. 1 overall pick played well enough to lead the Buccaneers to their first NFC South title without Tom Brady under center since 2007 but had some down games as well.

This season was the best Mayfield looked as a franchise quarterback since he led the Cleveland Browns to a playoff win in 2020. But he quickly flamed out in Cleveland and then later with the Carolina Panthers before a short half-season stint with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

Recent non-record-setting deals of quarterbacks include Daniel Jones‘ four-year, $160 million contract with the New York Giants and Geno Smith‘s three-year, $75 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks. Whether or not Mayfield falls in between those numbers or outside will be up to the Buccaneers this upcoming offseason.

Buccaneers Offseason Full of Questions

Mayfield isn’t the only big decision the Buccaneers will need to make this offseason.

Evans is an impending free agent who put up career-high numbers as well, while key defensive starters like safety Antoine Winfield Jr., linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White will all look for new deals in the spring. Tampa Bay failed to come to a long-term extension agreement with Evans this offseason and White demanded a trade during the 2023 offseason as he sought a new deal.

The team could place the franchise tag on any of these five players with varying levels of cost. Mayfield is a candidate for that if Tampa Bay believes they can’t come to a long-term agreement and are comfortable paying him top-five quarterback money.

Tampa Bay would have at least one supporter in a Mayfield deal, though, in Flair.