UFC’s Joe Rogan: ‘You Don’t Need Me’

UFC commentator and popular podcaster Joe Rogan was recently suggested as perhaps a good option to moderate one of the upcoming presidential debates. But after witnessing the first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday night, Rogan suggested someone else from the UFC world might actually do a better job.

Rogan posted, “You don’t need me to handle this “debate,” you need @johnmccarthymma.”

“Big” John McCarthy, of course, was one of the UFC’s first referees, a figure that became synonymous with that role during the early days of the fledgling promotional company’s pay-per-view events.

Today, McCarthy works as a TV analyst for the UFC’s main rival, Bellator.

Apparently, Rogan thought the first debate was so rough that maybe someone like McCarthy, who refereed fights in the UFC during a time when there were fewer rules than there are in the UFC fights today, would be far more be equipped to handle things.

Trump Agreed to Debate Moderated by Rogan

The idea for Rogan moderating originally came up when Rogan interviewed former UFC fighter Tim Kennedy for an episode of his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Rogan and Kennedy discussed the idea of having both Trump and Biden on Rogan’s podcast together as one of the debates.

Trump later saw that idea on social media and tweeted that he was in favor of it.

Kennedy asked via Twitter: “On my podcast with @joerogan he offered to moderate a debate between @JoeBiden and @realDonaldTrump It would be four hours with no live audience. Just the two candidates, cameras, and their vision of how to move this country forward. Who wants this? #debates #Election2020″.

Trump posted, “I do!”

You can see their social media interaction below.

Some People Still Want Rogan to Moderate Debate

While nothing ever came about on that front, some people still want Rogan to moderate one of the upcoming debates.

In fact, some celebrity Twitter users expressed their displeasure over how the first debate’s moderator, Fox’s Chris Wallace, performed on Tuesday night.

Lance Armstrong posted, “What happened to this idea that @joerogan ought to host a presidential debate?! Time to restart that conversation.”

What happened to this idea that @joerogan ought to host a presidential debate?! Time to restart that conversation. — Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) September 30, 2020

Blaze Media’s CEO posted, “Regardless who you’re pulling for, I think we can all agree that Joe Rogan would do a much better job moderating this thing than Chris Wallace. #Debates2020”.

Regardless who you’re pulling for, I think we can all agree that Joe Rogan would do a much better job moderating this thing than Chris Wallace. #Debates2020 — Tyler Cardon (@TyCardon) September 30, 2020

Heck, one guy even photoshopped an image of what the debate might look like inside Rogan’s new studio space near Austin, Texas.

Sure, it’s just a small subset, but other data points suggest it could be the trend right now.

According to a new poll, in fact, a majority of voters are in favor of a debate moderated by Rogan.

The Hill reported that 69% of responders would watch it.

Most importantly, though, Rogan’s post on Instagram about the matter after new calls for it suggested he wants no part of it.

Because after witnessing what most would term an incredibly difficult debate to moderate, Rogan suggested a famous UFC referee should do it instead.

