Joe Rogan: ‘We Got Wild With This One’ [WATCH]

UFC commentator and popular podcaster Joe Rogan revealed his “wild” new studio space on Saturday via Instagram. “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast is set to debut at its new home on September 1 exclusively on Spotify.

You can watch a short video clip of Rogan’s new studio space below.

Rogan posted via Instagram, “The new JRE studio is almost complete. We got wild with this one. Many thanks to the super talented @soundshedstudios for the incredible work putting this place together and @wrightsmithatx for building the killer new studio desk! As my brother @burtwatson4real would say, ‘WE ROLLIN!'”

“The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast episodes are usually among the most downloaded podcasts in the world every single week.

That success helped Rogan land a massive deal with Spotify earlier this year that was reported by the Wall Street Journal to be worth over $100 million.

Under the new deal, Spotify will be the exclusive provider of Rogan’s podcast. That multi-year deal will include the show’s entire library of content, dating back over a decade of episodes.

Rogan is also a successful comedian and one of the UFC’s top color commentators.

Rogan Moved Show From Los Angeles to Austin Over The Summer

Rogan moved his show from Los Angeles to Austin over the past few months.

Rogan announced back in July, “I just want to go somewhere in the center of the country, somewhere it’s easier to travel to both places, and somewhere where you have a little bit more freedom.”

Some have suggested Rogan might also have decided to move his home and podcast to Texas to avoid paying higher taxes, most notably the state income tax in California.

Rogan would seem to have plenty of income to tax.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the 52-year-old reportedly brought in $30 million in revenue in 2019 alone, and his show amasses 190 million downloads each month.

Moreover, Newsweek reports that moving to Texas, which has no state income tax, could save Rogan at least $13 million in taxes.

