12 Possible Opponents Pitched for Conor McGregor’s UFC Comeback

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor appears to be close to his Octagon comeback, and MMA Junkie recently compiled a list of 12 potential opponents for the Irishman.

McGregor shared on social media in March of an update from his doctor who said that he is medically on track. “Notorious” broke his leg during his July 2021 UFC 264 trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier, and for months he’s predicted April would be the time he’d get back to MMA training.

If all goes well, fans could see McGregor fight this summer or in the fall. Notorious did share recently that he wants to fight at 170 pounds, but that doesn’t mean there is a shortage of interesting matchups for him at lightweight.

MMA Junkie’s Nolan King shared several 155-pound names for McGregor to square off against, specifically UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje, ex-UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, Islam Makhachev, Beneil Dariush and Poirier.

And there are four fighters he could meet at 170 pounds, King proposed. On the list are UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal and former 170-pound UFC champion Robbie Lawler.

McGregor Said He Wants to Fight Usman for His Return

There’s only one name out of the 12 fighters shared that Notorious appears to be interested in. And that’s “The Nigerian Nightmare.” In a recent interview with The Mac Life’s Oscar Willis, McGregor shared that he intends to challenge Usman for the 170-pound belt.

“I believe that’s the fight to make,” McGregor said. “I believe myself versus Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute. Now, I haven’t really said that to anyone, to be honest. I’ve only been thinking that the last couple days.”

Unfortunately for Notorious, Usman already has his next opponent, according to UFC president Dana White. A few weeks ago, White confirmed that Leon Edwards will receive the next title fight after Usman’s hand heals from the surgery he recently underwent.

After Oliveira defended his lightweight title against Poirier in December at UFC 269, McGregor tweeted: “So what date am I fighting Oliveira?” However, his most recent comments point to Notorious leaving the lightweight division.

McGregor Feels ‘Confident’ Against Usman, Not Interested in Lightweight

McGregor told Willis that he doesn’t want to cut back down to 155 pounds, especially after coming off such a “gruesome injury.” Further, Notorious feels “confident” he could dethrone The Nigerian Nightmare as he doesn’t see any “danger” with Usman’s skillset.

“I got myself down to a lightweight frame,” McGregor said. “But, I’m big now. I feel big, I feel strong, I feel healthy. You know, I’ve got good energy. I’m coming back after a gruesome injury.

“I don’t want to deplete myself. There’s no need to deplete myself. And I feel confident against Usman. Jab happy, sloppy, orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What’s he going to do? Where’s the danger here? I don’t see a danger with him. His ground and pound isn’t strong. Plus, he’s on the older side.”