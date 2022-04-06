UFC Legend Sends Strong Message on Tony Ferguson’s Comeback

Although UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson is on a 0-3 skid, Chael Sonnen doesn’t believe he’s missed a step.

“El Cucuy,” 38, has fallen on hard times recently inside the Octagon. It started when Justin Gaethje snapped his 12-fight win streak in May 2020 at UFC 249. Ferguson was supposed to compete against Khabib Nurmagomedov for the 155-pound strap, but due to COVID-19 visa issues, the Dagestani was forced out of the bout.

Gaethje was slotted in as a replacement and the interim lightweight championship was put on the line. “The Highlight” handed Ferguson his first defeat since 2012, finishing him via fifth-round TKO.

El Cucuy returned in December 2020 against Charles Oliveira at UFC 256, and he was dominated on the ground by the future lightweight king. Ferguson lost by unanimous decision.

Much was the same in his next bout. El Cucuy took on Beneil Dariush at UFC 262 in May 2021 and he was defeated via a lopsided unanimous decision. Once again he was unable to handle the grappling of an elite 155 pounder.

Ferguson is scheduled to make his first UFC appearance since his loss to Dariush. He will take on Michael Chandler during UFC 274 on May 7.

Sonnen Doesn’t Think Ferguson Looked ‘Rusty’

Sonnen gave his take on the matchup during a recent YouTube video, and the former three-time UFC title challenger made it clear that he believes Ferguson has a lot left to give.

“I do not believe Tony’s best days are behind him, and I don’t think Tony looked rusty in his last fight,” Sonnen said via MMA Junkie. “I did not see a fighter that was underdriven or that had slowed down or that had lost his power, that had lost his timing.”

But, it’s not lost on Sonnen that Chandler is a highly skilled wrestler and that he’ll likely look to implement the gameplan Oliveira and Dariush used to silence El Cucuy.

“You can bet your a– Chandler’s not planning to come out and throw lefts and rights all night with Tony,” Sonnen continued. “He’s going to throw a left, follow with a right to get close to get to a double leg, to pick him up to put him down because that’s what he saw the last couple opponents do.

“I do not subscribe to the idea that Tony Ferguson’s best days are behind him. I don’t even subscribe that Tony looked bad in his last fights. I acknowledge there was a commonality in those fights, which was one position, and it was wrestling – which happens to be something that Michael Chandler is pretty good at.”

Ferguson Has Beaten Several Notable Names at Lightweight

El Cucuy has an impressive resume spanning back to his UFC debut in 2011. The fighter has a professional mixed martial arts record of 25-6, finishing 20 of his opponents.

Ferguson has several notable names on his mantel, beating the likes of former UFC lightweight champions Rafael dos Anjos and Anthony Pettis, as well as Edson Barboza and Josh Thomson.

Ferguson also has a win over Kevin Lee, which earned him the interim lightweight belt in 2017.