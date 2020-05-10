Khabib & Other Fighters React to Justin Gaethje Defeating Tony Ferguson

The UFC made its return on May 9, and Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje walked out of the Octagon as the interim lightweight champion. Gaethje took on No. 1 ranked lightweight Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson in the main event of UFC 249, and after five hard-fought rounds, The Highlight was able to get his hand raised by TKO.

With the victory over El Cucuy, who was riding a 12-fight win streak, Gaethje improved his professional mixed martial arts record to 22-2 and is presumably in line to unify the title by fighting lightweight champ Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov.

After The Highlight finished Ferguson, fighters took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the main event.

Fighters React to Gaethje Beating El Cucuy at UFC 249

Current UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya tweeted:

I called a KO…but fuck the man can take a beating 🧟‍♂️ #ufc249 #goodcall 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) May 10, 2020

Current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones tweeted:

Damn, beat that man like he broke into the wrong house — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 10, 2020

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Frank Mir tweeted:

I don’t know what Tony Ferguson’s chin is made of but I’m pretty sure the cure and vaccine for the Corona Virus is in there #UFC249 — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) May 10, 2020

Top-ranked light heavyweight fighter Dominick Reyes posted:

A Former UFC lightweight champion and a man who has a victory over Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, tweeted:

Styles truly make match ups … Thank you to Justin and Tony for an incredible fight 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) May 10, 2020

Heavyweight Francis Ngannou, who fought during the UFC 249 main card, tweeted:

OMG😲! What a main event?! Hell of a performance for Justin and Tony.

Congratulations to @Justin_Gaethje for the Amazing win 👏. — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 10, 2020

Bellator fighter and Conor McGregor’s training partner Dillon Danis posted:

respect to Tony Ferguson a true samurai he will be back stronger than ever — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) May 10, 2020

Welterweight Michael Chiesa tweeted:

10 years from now, I can’t wait to watch the ESPN 30 for 30 about UFC 249. #ufc249 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) May 10, 2020

Gaethje’s Likely Next Opponent, Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Gave Props to The Highlight

After referee Herb Dean stopped the fight in the fifth round, UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov took to Twitter to give The Highlight props. He tweeted:

@Justin_Gaethje it was so impressive, congratulations. Very smart fight. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 10, 2020

В этом спорте и особенно в этом весе всегда будут голодные львы, которые будут тебе дышат в спину, если ты расслабишься то тебе конец. Одни уходят и другие приходят, тут нечему удивляться.

Но я раньше выстрела не упаду. Мы ещё повоюем. pic.twitter.com/kxLWX8E8Ah — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 10, 2020

The lightweight champion said: “In this sport, and especially in this weight there will always be hungry lions that will breathe in your back, if you relax, then you will end. Some leave and others come, there is nothing to be surprised. But I won’t fall before the shot. We will still fight.”

