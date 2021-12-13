Fan Steals Charles Oliveira’s Glasses at UFC 269 [WATCH]

A fan stole the glasses right off of lightweight champion Charles Oliveira’s face at UFC 269.

“Du Bronx” notched his first-ever title defense during the main event on December 11, 2021. He fought and defeated No. 1-ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier, taking out “The Diamond” in the third round with a rear-naked choke.

The glasses incident happened as Oliveira walked out of the Octagon toward the back area of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. As he engaged with fans, one reached out and pulled the glasses right off of Du Bronx’s face. Oliveira immediately tried to find the fan who did it, and although the following video doesn’t capture him retrieving the glasses, he confirmed to the media later on that he did in fact get them back.

Watch the incident below:

a fan really tried stealing oliveiras glasses pic.twitter.com/GMWAMNTWlk — bloodykimura 🌋 🌬 (@bloodykimura) December 12, 2021

