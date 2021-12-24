UFC’s Jon Jones ‘Mooned’ His Rival’s Mother

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones “mooned” his ex-opponents mother, according to the fighter.

“Bones” defended his 205-pound belt against Chael Sonnen at UFC 159 in April 2013. The two had coached “The Ultimate Fighter” opposite of each other prior to the bout, and they settled the score inside the Octagon with Jones defeating “The American Gangster” by first-round TKO.

And according to Sonnen, Jones ended up flashing his bottom to Sonnen’s mother hours later.

Speaking on MMA Fighting’s “The MMA Hour,” The American Gangster recounted the story. He said the mooning took place early the next morning while Sonnen, Sonnen’s mother and Jones were in a hotel lobby.

Here’s the story:

“Oh my goodness, this was great,” Sonnen said via the outlet. “So Jon and I fight in New Jersey, and we get done [at] about 2:00 a.m. [and back] from the arena. The fight ends at 1:00 a.m. and I’ve got to get stitches, then there’s a post-fight press conference, so it’s 2:00 a.m., it’s a late night. I’ve got to be in the lobby at 6:00 a.m. the next morning to meet my mother to get to the airport to fly back to Portland. So Jon was up around the clock, and when I get to my mother in the lobby of the hotel at 6 a.m., there’s only my mother and Jon Jones there.

“Jon is wearing nothing but red sweatpants,” Sonnen continued. “He’s got no shirt, no hat, no shoes. When I say nothing, he’s wearing nothing but red sweatpants. And he’s visiting with her, and he’s being very polite. Jon excuses himself, my mother and I get our bags and we’re going to go. Jon takes the elevator up, then he walks out. It was one of those hotels where the doors are on the outside so you can see everything.

“And Jon yells down to her one last time to get her to look up — dropped his pants, mooned her, went into his room and went to sleep. She loved it.”

