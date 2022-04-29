Colby Covington Won’t Take High-Profile Grudge Match, UFC Star Says

Top-ranked UFC welterweight Colby Covington won’t accept a fight with Khamzat Chimaev, according to Gilbert Burns.

UFC president Dana White has made it clear that he wants to book Covington versus Chimaev for the promotion’s first card on ABC later this year.

“Chaos” fought in March at UFC 272 when he picked up a unanimous decision win over his bitter rival, Jorge Masvidal. On the other end, Chimaev entered the top five of the division after earning a unanimous decision victory against Burns at UFC 273 earlier this month.

Well, according to “Durinho,” Covington won’t be answering his phone nor putting pen to paper if he’s offered Chimaev as his next opponent. Instead, he could see “Borz” taking on Belal Muhammad instead.

“That’s a tough fight, but first thing is first – Colby has to accept the fight and I don’t think he will,” Burns said in a recent interview with MMA Junkie. “I don’t know why, but I just have a feeling he won’t accept the fight. That’s the feeling that I have.

“I think it will be a very tough fight, a very, very close fight. But I just don’t think he’ll say yes. I just don’t think. Maybe Belal (Muhammad) is there and they make Belal vs. Khamzat. I said I’ll be ready for a rematch, so we’ll see. I want big fights, that’s what I’m looking for next. But I don’t think Colby will fight Khamzat.”

Burns continued with his thoughts on Covington, stating that “Chaos” is only interested in fighting combatants who are coming off of losses, like Masvidal.

“Because lately, he’s just getting the fights against guys that are coming off a loss and he picks and chooses,” Burns said. “I just don’t think he will do it. I don’t know. It’s a feeling that I have. He’s not taking this fight.”

Chimaev Would Be the Favorite Over Covington, Burns Said

If one person knows what it’s like to be locked inside a cage with Chimaev it’s Burns. They fought for three brutal rounds which left both competitors bruised and bloodied. And if Covington versus Chimaev comes to fruition, Durinho would pick Chaos as the underdog.

“Very close fight, we have to see Khamzat in five rounds and Colby did a couple of times,” Burns said. “Very tough fight. I don’t know if Colby can wrestle him.

“I don’t know if Colby can take all the punches. Colby definitely doesn’t have the power in his hands to hurt Khamzat. I see Khamzat maybe the favorite in this fight.”

Muhammad Echoed Burns’ Thoughts on Covington

Muhammad, who is the No. 5-ranked 170 pounder, also thinks Covington will duck Chimaev. “Remember the Name” picked up a big win a week after Chimaev beat Burns. Muhammad headlined UFC on ESPN 34 on April 16 and he defeated Vicente Luque by unanimous decision.

After the fight, Muhammad challenged “Karen” Colby Covington but a few days later, he told MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin that he doesn’t see Covington fighting him or Chimaev.

So, Remember the Name likes the idea of fighting Borz to establish the division’s next contender to receive a welterweight title shot.