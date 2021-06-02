Dana White Predicts Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

UFC president Dana White was absurdly confident in picking former UFC star Ben Askren to beat Jake Paul back in April only to see Paul be the one to stop Askren in less than one round. White famously told Mike Tyson and Zab Judah he would bet a million dollars on Paul losing the fight, and White turned out to be way wrong about it. So it would make sense that the UFC boss is a little less confident in his prediction this time around. Still, White revealed on the “Real Quick With Mike Swick” podcast that he’s picking former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley to beat Paul when the two stars box on Showtime later this year in August.

“Tyron Woodley has punching power,” White said per MMA Junkie. “Obviously, he’s put a lot of dudes to sleep in his career.”

Still, White did admit that Woodley, 39, ended his UFC career on a four-fight losing streak, one in which he barely won a single round.

“Tyron Woodley doesn’t look like the Tyron Woodley of the past that was putting everybody to sleep. He hasn’t won a fight in three years. He’s going to be 40 years old. But, I will give it to (Jake Paul). He’s at least stepping in there with a guy who can punch,” White said.

Regardless, White believes Woodley will win his boxing match against the 24-year-old YouTuber. Moreover, the UFC boss said he likes Woodley to put a stop to the Paul train by knockout.

“…I’d have to go with Woodley by knockout,” White said. “Listen, man. Woodley should knock him out. But, again, the Tyron Woodley that you talk about, that was the champ, isn’t the same f****** guy he was four years ago.”

Paul vs. Woodley is set for August 28 on Showtime. The eight-round boxing match will be Paul’s fourth pro fight inside the ring while Woodley will be making his pro boxing debut after a long and successful MMA career.

