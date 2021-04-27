Floyd Mayweather Reveals Next Fight [LOOK]

Retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. revealed a blockbuster plan earlier this year that included the fighter competing in as many as three megafight boxing matches in 2021. Now, the 44-year-old appears to be starting that trek by announcing his next big fight via social media. According to both stars on Instagram, Mayweather will fight YouTuber Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Mayweather posted, “JUNE 6, 2021!!!! #MIAMI Me and Logan Paul will be fighting at the Hardrock Stadium. @mayweatherpromotions @fanmio and @showtimeboxing have come together to bring an epic Event!!! Tickets will be going on sale next week…”.

Paul Declares: ‘June 6 I Break The Simulation’

Paul, 26, is 0-1 as a professional boxer, but he will likely outweigh Mayweather on fight night by at least 30 pounds.

Thanks to social media platforms such as YouTube, Paul is one of the most popular celebrity superstars in the world, and now he’ll get the chance to share the ring with the most popular boxing star of an entire generation.

Not only has Paul never won a professional prizefight, but he’s also never faced a legit pro boxer. Paul was defeated by fellow YouTuber KSI in both men’s pro boxing debuts in November 2019, and now he’ll face the 50-0 Mayweather.

Paul dropped news about the fight via social media. He posted, “June 6 I break the simulation @mayweatherpromotions @fanmio and @showtimeboxing have come together to make boxing history!!!…”.

Mayweather vs. Paul had originally been announced by Fanmio earlier this year and set for February 20 only to be indefinitely postponed. Now, the Mayweather vs. Paul megafight is confirmed for Sunday, June 6, and the fight will air on Showtime pay-per-view.

Mayweather’s Shocking 3-Fight Plan Begins

Earlier this year, Mayweather revealed a shocking three-fight plan that included the world’s most accomplished boxing champion taking on two YouTubers and a rapper in three separate superfight exhibition bouts that almost nobody saw coming.

Mayweather posted his megafight plans via social media back in February. The boxing champ said he wanted to throw hands against YouTubers Logan Paul and Jake Paul as well as rapper and former best friend 50 Cent.

Mayweather posted, “This year I will focus on several exhibitions. I will have an exhibition in Tokyo, Japan again. Of Course the one with Logan Paul and I; and if Jake Paul can get past his next opponent Ben Askren, I will have an exhibition with him as well. I also heard that 50 cent would fight me but claims I’m too small. If he wants to lace up at the end of the year, we can do an exhibition then. I don’t care about weight class with any of these guys. The Paul brothers will make great money with the events, but with 50 cent It has to be ‘Winner Take All’.”

So Mayweather vs. Paul would seem to be the first leg of Mayweather making good on that announcement. Mayweather is facing Logan Paul on June 6 and he might also share the ring with Jake Paul and 50 Cent someday soon, too.

