Jon Jones Breaks Silence on Assault Case Settlement Ahead of UFC 309

Jon Jones has released a statement providing an update on his latest criminal case as he prepares for his UFC 309 showdown with Stipe Miocic. Jones was charged with misdemeanor assault and interference with communications in New Mexico in March 2024 after an incident during a drug test at his home, according to court records.

“I would like to extend my thanks to the justice system for reaching a prompt resolution in this matter, which affirms my innocence and enables me to maintain my focus on the upcoming fight,” the UFC Heavyweight Champion posted on X on Tuesday, October 29, 2024,

Court records show Jones was scheduled for a bench trial in Albuquerque Metropolitan court before Judge Asra Elliott on October 29, but a video of the court hearing shows Jones reached a deal with prosecutors before the trial began. In the video posted by MMA Junkie, the judge agreed the charges would be dropped if Jones completed anger management and does not have any new infractions in the next 90 days.

Jones, who appeared alongside his attorney on Zoom, added on X after the hearing, “I am eagerly anticipating the opportunity to defend my heavyweight title on November 16th at Madison Square Garden.” Jones is set to face former Miocic, the former UFC heavyweight champion, in the UFC 309 main event. It will be Jones’ first fight since he won the vacant championship with a submission victory over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

Jon Jones Was Accused of Threatening to Kill the Drug Testing Agent When She Showed Up at His House

According to the Albuquerque Police report obtained by Heavy, the incident occurred on March 30, 2024. The drug testing agent, an employee of Drug Free Sport International, the agency the UFC contracted with in December 2023 when it launched its new anti-doping program, told police she was assaulted when she went to Jones’ home to conduct a test for performance-enhancing drugs.

Police wrote in the report that the drug testing agent said Jones, “appeared intoxicated, verbally threatened to kill her and took her phone,” when she tried to collect a sample. The incident happened about 4 p.m. The woman, Crystal Martinez, and a coworker, Jerome Romero, went to Jones’ house and told police he was “cooperative at first,” but then told Romero he “could not pee.”

Police wrote in the report, “Crystal explained to me she offered to do a blood test instead and stated Jones appeared agitated by him being ‘tense and puffed up’ and looked bugged. Crystal stated that Jones was asking them questions if they had money because he was going to sue them. Crystal stated that Jones picked up her phone and started recording them saying he was going to sue them which she had video of. It should be noted at the time that Jones had no shirt on and his size compared to Crystal.”

The report added, “I looked at the video and it appeared Jones stated something to the effect ‘Here (expletive) Jerome and his girlfriend in my garage’ and the video cut off. Crystal stated after that, Jones had made the statements about suing them and put her phone in his pocket. Crystal told me she asked for the phone back and he refused and got into her face stating ‘Why you (expletive) people come so early, do you know what happens to people who come to my house they end up dead.’ Crystal said she felt afraid, her heart was pounding, was terrified at that moment and Jones was less than a foot away.”

According to the report, “Crystal explained she wanted to terminate the test right then and there but was afraid Jones might hit her since the UFC fines athletes if the test is not taken. Crystal stated that she tried to signal Jerome discreetly for help or to see if he thought they should leave. Crystal said she wanted to call for help but Jones had her phone. Crystal told me she told Jerome to tell his girlfriend who was sitting in a car parked in the driveway to leave because Jones seemed upset the car was in his driveway and thought it might calm him down. Crystal clarified that Jerome could not call for help either since he had given his phone to his girlfriend earlier.”

Jones Will Have the Case Dismissed in 90 Days if He Follows the Stipulations of the Agreement

Play

The court hearing on October 29 last less than 3 minutes, with Jones and his attorney appearing by video. The police officer who filed the report against Jones, Officer Miguel Stanley, also appeared via video on behalf of the state. Stanley told the judge the state had reached a pre-adjudication diversion agreement with Jones.

According to the terms of the agreement, relayed to the judge by his attorney, Christopher Dodd, Jones “will complete four hours of anger management with a provider that we will locate and I’ll provide proof to the court of that. So long as Mr. Jones does not pick up any new charges or anything like that, the case will be dismissed.”

The judge, Elliott, approved the agreement. “As long as Mr. Jones is compliant for the next 90 days, then I can dismiss this case,”the judge said during the hearing.

Jones previously shared his side of the incident in an April 7 X post, writing, “I wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating this morning . I woke up to false reports that I had been arrested . I have not been arrested. In fact, I am currently in Texas with my daughters at a volleyball tournament. I must admit, it’s disappointing to have to clarify these things again , but I understand that I may be an easy target given some of my past issues. it’s important to set the record straight and make sure the truth is told.”

Jones added, “I was recently visited by testers while I was celebrating a birthday and taking a nap. Upon waking up, I was caught off guard by the unprofessionalism and protocol by one of the testers which caused frustration leading me to use some profanity I regret. However, I want to emphasize that at no point did I threaten , get in anyone’s face , raise my voice to anyone or engage in any form of assault.”

The UFC Heavyweight Champion wrote, “It’s unfortunate that false news has been spread without proper fact-checking. I want to assure you that I will vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations. The truth is, the incident simply did not occur.”

The UFC has been working with Drug Free Sport International since December 2023, when it cut ties with the United States Anti-Doping Agency, according to a press release.

The UFC said in a statement in December 2023, ““Beginning on December 31, UFC athletes will be subject to no-notice sample collections by UFC’s new biological sample collection and shipping agency, Drug Free Sport International (DFSI), or one of its contracted affiliates. DFSI has more than 5,000 collection personnel worldwide, who will provide UFC with greater global coverage than it had under the prior program. The unannounced sample collections will take place 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. DFSI will only be the sample collector under the new program and will not have any authority to adjudicate violations.”

The UFC, DFSI and the woman who accused Jones of assault have not commented about the resolution of the case.