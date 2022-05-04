Jorge Masvidal Accepts Challenge From UFC Star for Epic Fight

UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal appears down for a scrap with his fellow welterweight Gilbert Burns.

Masvidal last competed on March 5 when he fought Colby Covington during the UFC 272 main event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was a tough fight for “Gamebred,” who was controlled for most of the five rounds by Covington’s superior wrestling.

Although he found some success on the feet, like dropping “Chaos” to one knee, the victory was awarded to Covington via unanimous decision. The loss was “Gamebred’s” third in a row as he suffered back-to-back defeats to UFC 170-pound king Kamaru Usman in the bouts prior.

Ranked No. 8 in the division and at 37 years of age, Masvidal hasn’t given up on his dream of hoisting undisputed UFC gold.

Well, Burns wants another crack at Usman’s title as well. And with the No. 4 welterweight coming off the wrong side of a split decision to Khamzat Chimaev last month at UFC 273, he’s eager to fight another big name in the sport.

Burns Called Out Masvidal Via Twitter, Masvidal Replied: ‘Sounds Good to Me’

“Durinho” took to Twitter on Wednesday to challenge Masvidal. He did it by sharing side-by-side photos of himself and Gamebred, along with several eye emojis. See below:

And a few hours later, Burns got the reaction he was looking for. Masvidal replied to the tweet, writing: “Sounds good to me. Let’s see.”

Of course, it’s up to the UFC to make the match happen. But with both men being ranked in the top 10 and coming off a loss, coupled with their electric fighting styles, the fight is virtually guaranteed fireworks.

Masvidal Recently Unveiled Plan to Works With Penn State Wrestlers

It’s become clear to Masvidal that he needs to work on his wrestling should he want to become a UFC champion. That’s what he told Logan Paul during a recent episode of Paul’s podcast “IMPAULSIVE.”

“I’ve had a problem with wrestlers,” Masvidal said via MMA Fighting. “It’s a couple times that I’ve had the problems. Not just a guy who was decent, [but] the more standout wrestlers, I’ve had a problem.”

And if he chooses to fight Durinho, he’ll need all the help he can get to keep the fight on the feet. Burns is a world-class Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner having won multiple world championships, and he could potentially produce a lot of problems for Masvidal on the mat.

Well, Masvidal told Paul that he plans to work with Penn State wrestlers to improve his wrestling defense. And he’ll take all the time he needs to get a “breakthrough.”

“The best program in the country currently, for the last 10 years, is Penn State,” Masvidal said. “I’ve got some good friends over there, so I’m gonna go spend some time in Pennsylvania, wrestle in the morning, wrestle at night, wrestle in the morning, wrestle at night, and stay doing that, because I don’t feel like I have to work on my boxing — not to be cocky — or my kicking. It’s there any time. I’ve just got to sharpen it up before fights. So one of my main plans right now is go wrestle day and night and see what comes out of it.”

“Then come back to the sport of MMA and see where I’m at. I don’t know how long that journey’s gonna take me. I don’t know if I’m gonna go there six months or six weeks until I get that breakthrough, but I know it will come from just being in there.”