Will Smith & Chris Rock Offered $15 Million to Box Each Other

Renowned actor Will Smith hit comedian Chris Rock in the face last night at the Oscars, and Jake Paul is willing to fork over a lot of cash to see the two settle the score in the boxing ring.

During the broadcast on March 27, Rock made a joke aimed at Smith’s wife regarding her hair loss. Smith then approached the comedian while he was on stage, and smacked him across the face with his right hand. If you didn’t see it, you can watch the uncensored moment below via the YouTube embed:





Well, “The Problem Child” chimed in on Twitter about the viral altercation. Responding to Sal Vulcano, who tweeted: “Over/under on how much Jake Paul is gonna offer Chris Rock and Will Smith for a boxing PPV,” Paul replied: “I got $15m for Will Smith and $15m for Chris Rock ready to go. Let’s do it in August on my undercard.”

The next day, the 5-0 boxer compared the Smith-Rock incident to the clash between UFC stars Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal last week. “Chaos” pressed charges against Masvidal, alleging that his rival punched him twice in the face at Papi Steak in Miami Beach, Florida.

According to a report from NBC News, Rock declined to pursue legal action against Smith.

Taking notice of this, Paul tweeted: “Chris Rock didn’t press charges but Colby Covington did lol. Just shows how much of a p**** Colby is. Make Fighters Not Soft Again.”

The same night, Smith won the Oscar for best actor for his work in “King Richard.”

Paul Also Commented on Nate Diaz’s Contract Situation

UFC superstar Nate Diaz only has one fight less on his contract with the promotion, and he’s become increasingly frustrated about not receiving a match. He’s been campaigning for months to get back inside the Octagon and on March 26, he asked the UFC to release him from his deal.

“I Would like to request to be released from the @ufc @danawhite @hunter,” Diaz tweeted. “I apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got shit to do.”

Paul gave his take on the amount of money Diaz should receive for his next fight, specifically against fellow notable mixed martial artists Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Masvidal.

“Monday [Money] Lesson: Nate Diaz should be guaranteed $20M per fight or 20% of the revenue of the event for fighting any of Dustin, Conor or Jorge,” Paul tweeted. “That’s 20% of all revenues (not just PPV). Pretty simple math. If you dispute this then you don’t know shit about the fight business.”

Paul Plans to Box Again in August, as per Social Media Posts

The Problem Child is planning on getting back into the ring in August, according to recent social media posts. On March 26, he simply tweeted: “August.” And in a video he shared on Instagram of himself hitting mitts, he said: “August, I’m back baby.”

The undefeated Paul has won four of his five matches by KO/TKO, including an electric one-punch knockout over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in December 2021.