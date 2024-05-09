Angel Reese Name-Drops 2 Celebrities She Expects to Be Courtside

During her May 8 media day, Angel Reese was asked about Chicago Bears stars Keenan Allen, Caleb Williams, and Rome Odunze attending the Chicago Sky’s 101-53 win against the New York Liberty on May 7.

“Courtside,” Reese said, per an X user. “Everybody is going to be courtside. Just know, the Who’s Who is going to be courtside.

“I was just talking, I was at the Met Gala,” she continued. “Usher gonna try to come up to a game in Vegas. And Cardi B. I know some people that y’all might not think I know. But I know.”

Angel Reese on celebrities pulling up for future Chicago Sky games:



“Everybody gone be courtside. Usher… Cardi B… I know some people y’all might not think I know, but I know.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zdfAMlbMIi — LANI ❦ (@___lovelani) May 9, 2024

Bleacher Report posted a TikTok video of Reese and Cardi B during the Met Gala (which also occurred on Reese’s 22nd birthday). In the video, the two superstars briefly discuss LSU, then Cardi B mentions the city of Chicago.

Cardi B isn’t performing on tour this year, and therefore doesn’t have any set dates where she’ll be in Chicago.

Although we know that the rapper owns homes in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and bought a home in New York in 2021, per the New York Post.

“These days I don’t just live [in] one place, I’m everywhere due to my work. One thing for sure: I needed a home in my home city of NY!” wrote Cardi B, in an Instagram caption.

Usher is kicking off his ‘COMING HOME’ world tour on August 15, in Atlanta. The megastar singer will be performing three times in Chicago (November 28, 29, and 31). Although all three dates take place after the 2024 WNBA season.

But Reese mentioned Usher watching her play in Las Vegas. The Sky will be playing the Las Vegas Aces there on July 16 and September 3.

Since Usher’s tour doesn’t start until August, it sounds like he plans to sit courtside at Reese’s game in July.

How Reese Made It To The Met Gala

The “Chi Barbie” was able to make these connections with global pop stars at the Met Gala because of her head coach’s grace.

Chicago Sky first year head coach Teresa Weatherspoon gave Reese permission to leave their May 7 practice early, in order to attend the event.

“There were things that were in place for them that we thought were very important for them to be part of,” Weatherspoon told Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune on May 6, about Reese and fellow rookie Kamilla Cardoso leaving practice early for pre-planned events. “That’s something they earned and that’s never something we’d ever take away.”

And Reese’s excellent performance during their blowout win against the Liberty one day later proves that Weatherspoon was right to trust her.

Reese’s Rookie Of The Year Chances

As of April 18, Reese was a +3500 favorite to win the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year award, according to FOX Sports.

That ties her for the fourth-best odds. The three players in front of her are Caitlin Clark (-700), Cameron Brink (+1500), and her teammate Kamilla Cardoso (+2000).

Since Cardoso suffered a shoulder injury on May 3 and will be sidelined for 1-2 months, she’s likely now out of the ROTY race.

Her absence will create more opportunities for Reese to succeed in Chicago’s frontcourt.