Chicago Sky Star Angel Reese Shades, Then Recruits Aces 2-Time WNBA Champion

On November 2, 2024, the Chicago Sky announced they have a new leader, appointing Tyler Marsh as their new head coach.

Marsh, 36, has spent the last three years with the Las Vegas Aces as an assistant coach under Becky Hammon. His appointment follows the dismissal of Teresa Weatherspoon, who was let go after a 2024 campaign that saw the Sky finish with a 13-27 mark, missing the playoffs.

Shortly after the team announced the hiring of Marsh, Sky star Angel Reese took to X to express her excitement, posting a simple yet pointed ‘W.‘

Aces guard Sydney Colson, who won two championships with Marsh, responded by posting the following: “Excuse me?! We’re grieving, have some 🤬 respect!”

Not to be outdone, Reese had another reply: “Sorry but your time is UP. It’s our turn! I’ll send you some tissue tho sister girl unless you want to come join this side too 🤭.”

Fans React to Angel Reese’s Recruitment & Shade of Sydney Colson

Fans of the Sky couldn’t get enough of Reese’s antics on X.

“Shade and recruitment, my type of girl,” one fan replied.

“Lmao Angel I see you,” a different fan added.

“Come on over Syd,” another wrote to Colson.

One fan photoshopped a pic of Colson in a Sky jersey.

For her part, Colson responded with humor and a tad of zing. “Lmaoo u just pissed me off so bad with this,” the Aces guard replied.

Selected seventh overall in the WNBA draft, the talented and outspoken Reese quickly established herself as a dominant force as a rookie in 2024. She led the league in rebounds, averaging 13.1 per game, and set a new single-season record with 446 total rebounds. Her prowess on the boards was also highlighted by her 5.1 offensive rebounds per game, the highest in WNBA history.

Reese also averaged 13.6 points per game, contributing significantly to the Sky’s offense. Defensively, she finished with 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per contest, underscoring her versatility. Her performance earned her a spot in the WNBA All-Star Game, where she became the first rookie to record a double-double, finishing with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Reese’s campaign was cut short due to a wrist injury sustained on September 6, during a game against the Los Angeles Sparks, but she’ll be ready to go once the 2025 regular season rolls around. And now, she’ll have a new head coach.

Tyler Marsh: Some Background on the New Chicago Sky Head Coach

“The Chicago Sky organization is proud to welcome our next head coach Tyler Marsh to Skytown,” the team said in a statement, via Fox 32’s Chris Kwiecinski. “Coach Marsh is widely respected for the development of elite players and shares our goal of being a playoff and championship contender every year.”

Marsh brings a wealth of experience from his tenure with the Aces, where he served as an assistant coach and head of player development. During his time in Las Vegas, he contributed to the team’s back-to-back WNBA championships in 2022 and 2023. He also won an NBA championship in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors when he served as their player development coach.

His track record of success and his focus on player development align with the organization’s aim to foster a competitive and resilient team culture, and it’s clear Reese is ready to see what the Sky can do under his tutelage.