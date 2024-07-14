Dawn Staley Chooses Between Angel Reese & Caitlin Clark for ROY, Issues Warning on Clark

South Carolina women’s basketball coach and former WNBA legend Dawn Staley has weighed in on the league’s current Rookie of the Year debate, which is currently a two-person race between Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever and Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky.

Staley, who has served as head coach of the Gamecocks since 2008, is familiar with the games of both Clark and Reese, as the South Carolina coach faced both current WNBA rookies when they were collegiate athletes at Iowa and LSU, respectively. South Carolina was one of only two teams to defeat Reese and LSU during the Tigers’ championship season in 2022-23, and the Gamecocks also took down Clark and the Hawkeyes to win it all in 2024.

In an interview with TMZ at Los Angeles International Airport, Staley was asked to pick who she thinks is deserving of the award if it were to be handed out now. “You’re gonna try to put me in a controversy,” Staley replied at first, before revealing her current pick for WNBA Rookie of the Year. “If I had to pick at this time, today, it’s Angel, without a doubt — what she’s been able to do with the double-doubles.”

Staley is referring, of course, to Reese’s WNBA record of 15 consecutive double-doubles, which ended on June 13 when the Sky lost to the New York Liberty. The South Carolina coach also added a warning about Clark’s chances to win ROY.

Dawn Staley Issues Warning on Fever Star Caitlin Clark: ‘Caitlin Is Coming’

While acknowledging the greatness of what Reese has already accomplished, Staley also immediately cautioned folks not to count Clark out. “Listen, the season is halfway through, and Caitlin is coming,” Staley said, before adding the following with a laugh: “I’ll say this: Whatever team makes the playoffs, that’s our Rookie of the Year.”

Both Reese and Clark have made strong cases when it comes to taking home the award. Clark is averaging 16.8 points, 7.8 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest. The Fever guard also became the first rookie in WNBA history to notch a triple-double, when she put up 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds against the Liberty on July 6.

For her part, Reese, in addition to her history-making double-double run, is averaging 13.5 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists. She and Clark are both headed to the All-Star Game, and the duo became the first two rookies to get All-Star nods since 2014, according to ESPN.

Dawn Staley: This Game ‘Isn’t Going Anywhere’

In addition to giving both Reese and Clark their flowers, Staley had some encouraging things to say when she was asked about the future of the women’s game.

“The game isn’t going anywhere. The game has been great for a very long time,” Staley said. “People want to follow the stars of our game, (they want to) know what they’re doing. They want them to be on every time they play a game … the talent’s there, the demand is there.”

Reese and Clark will team up for the first time in the All-Star Game on July 20, when they represent Team WNBA.