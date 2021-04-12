WWE WrestleMania 37 (Night 2): Reactions & Review

Ashland Craft ushers in Night 2 of WrestleMania: WrestleMania 37 – Night 2 (WWE Network Exclusive)The breakout country music singer performs “America The Beautiful,” as Night 2 of WrestleMania gets underway at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Catch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more. #WrestleMania Stream WWE on Peacock pck.tv/3l4d8TP in the U.S. and on WWE Network wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere else ——————————————————————— Follow WWE… 2021-04-12T00:56:04Z

Here are my final thoughts on Raw and SmackDown’s second and final evening of WrestleMania 37 action!

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (with Alexa Bliss) vs. Randy Orton

The Fiend targets Randy Orton with eerie attack: WrestleMania 37 – Night 2 (WWE Network Exclusive)The Fiend is back in full force and collides with The Viper at WrestleMania 37. Catch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more. Stream WWE on Peacock pck.tv/3l4d8TP in the U.S. and on WWE Network wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere else ——————————————————————— Follow WWE on YouTube for more exciting action! ——————————————————————— Subscribe… 2021-04-12T01:07:02Z

Reactions: WHOA! Randy Orton went all-in on them new tights, I see. I need that color scheme to be his default one in WWE 2K22, fam. And while I haven’t given a damn about “The Fiend” in a good while, I gotta admit – his entrance was pretty dope. But for the love of God, why did they bring back the gimmicky red lights that EVERYONE HATED? LIKE, WHY?

The match itself had some decent moments here and there, but it was so hard to get into most of it because of the silliness attached to it. The God-awful red lighting, Bray Wyatt’s lame-duck no-sell act, and all the BS Alexa Bliss delivered that lead to the stupid finish really did a terrible number on this one. Pretty crazy how I wasn’t all that enamored with both openers for WrestleMania 37 this year…

Rating: 2 out of 5 Stars

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Natalya and Tamina (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship)

Natalya & Tamina match power with Nia & Shayna: WrestleMania 37 – Night 2 (WWE Network Exclusive)Natalya & Tamina team up with an impressive display of strength in a battle with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Catch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more. #WrestleMania Stream WWE on Peacock pck.tv/3l4d8TP in the U.S. and on WWE Network wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere else ——————————————————————— Follow WWE on… 2021-04-12T01:27:19Z

Reactions: For a match that featured a group of ladies I have no interest in and a pair of belts that are practically meaningless to me, I sure had a good time watching this unfold. It was pretty obvious that everyone went out of their way to go that much harder than they usually do, which is why we got some super stiff strikes from Shayna Baszler and even a top rope crossbody splash from Nia Jax of all people.

As for their opponents, Natalya and Tamina pulled off some impressive maneuvers of their own. Tamina channeled Hulk Hogan from WrestleMania 3 when she shockingly body slammed Nia, while Natalya took a ton of brutal offense and kept on coming for more. I’m sure you all noticed how swollen Natalya’s lips got after she ate a nasty kick from Shayna. We ended up getting a hot ending to bring this match to a close, so I came away from this tag team war impressed by everyone and everything involved.

Rating: 3 & a Half out of 5 Stars

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (with Logan Paul)

Reactions: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are so used to putting their amazing chemistry on display whenever they happen to be competing for the same wrestling fed. I’m sure they prepped themselves before this matchup to raise their game to a new level for their first-ever singles meeting at WrestleMania. And thankfully, both men put on a clinic that kicked ass and then some. Like Night 1’s quality bout between Seth Rollins and Cesaro, this match showcased two members of the midcard that can always be counted on to put on a banger.

From the very start, we got some incredibly impactful moves. And as it wore on, Sami and Kevin pulled out their most vicious moves in a bid to destroy each other. Sami went specialty suplex and Brainbuster crazy, while Kevin dished out some sick Superkicks and a few debilitating suplexes of his own. This match kept a frantic pace throughout, gave me the impression that either man could walk away with the win, and made both competitors look great. I even gotta hand it to Logan Paul for selling that Stunner from Kevin like it was pure death. As you can probably tell, I loved this.

Rating: 4 out of 5 Stars

Riddle (c) vs. Sheamus (WWE United States Championship)

Reactions: This US Championship match was one of those slow burners that gradually got better as it wore on. Sheamus had control of Riddle for much of the beginning portions thanks to his power-based offense. Then Riddle began gaining the advantage after he landed a clean Belly to Belly backflip suplex from the top rope. Both men stuck to what they did best here – Sheamus threw out plenty of punches and big boots, while Riddle cleaned his clock with elbow strikes and kicks.

While the majority of this bout was good, there was a major botch that occurred near the end when Sheamus slipped off the top rope during a super Air Raid Crash attempt. That knocked this match down a peg, but I still enjoyed it overall. The ending that saw Sheamus KO Riddle with a Brogue Kick while the barefoot brawler was in mid-air was pretty cool. I was shocked to see Sheamus walk away with the win – I figured Riddle was being set up for his first win at a WrestleMania here. I like Sheamus though, so him winning here wasn’t a problem whatsoever.

Rating: 3 & a Half out of 5 Stars

Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews (Nigerian Drum Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Reactions:

Rating: out of 5 Stars

Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley (WWE Raw Women’s Championship)

Reactions:

Rating: out of 5 Stars

Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan (Triple Threat Match for the WWE Universal Championship)

Reactions:

Rating: out of 5 Stars

Match of the Night

Final Verdict

Final Score: out of 5 Stars

Update: check out our review for Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 37 right here.

Click here to see if our WWE WrestleMania 37 predictions came true!