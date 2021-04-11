WWE WrestleMania 37 (Night 1): Reactions & Review

Mr. McMahon welcomes WWE Universe to WrestleMania: WrestleMania 37 – Night 1 (WWE Network Exclusive)The Chairman opens WrestleMania 37 with an address to the WWE Universe. Catch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more. #WrestleMania Stream WWE on Peacock pck.tv/3l4d8TP in the U.S. and on WWE Network wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere else ——————————————————————— Follow WWE on YouTube for more exciting action! ——————————————————————— Subscribe to WWE… 2021-04-11T01:44:23Z

Here are my final thoughts on Raw and SmackDown’s first evening of WrestleMania 37 action!

Bobby Lashley (c) (with MVP) vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship)

Reactions: As the first match for the return of the fans and this year’s WrestleMania, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre had to show and prove in the best way possible here. In my humble opinion, however, this opening WWE Championship bout kinda fell below my high expectations for it. It wasn’t bad by any means – it just didn’t do anything out of the ordinary as far as these guys’ previous matches are concerned.

The hard-hitting offense was all here and accounted for as expected, but there wasn’t anything added to the whole equation to put it a level above Bobby and Drew’s last PPV singles meeting. There were a few moments of noticeable miscommunication to boot, plus the way Drew got distracted at the end was pretty lame. This was solid at best, but I was hoping it would ascend to a quality level higher than that one. Bobby retained though, so all is still right with the world in that regard.

Rating: 3 out of 5 Stars

Lana and Naomi vs. Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott) vs. Natalya and Tamina vs. Billie Kay and Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match; Winners Face Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on Night 2)

Reactions: So they really gave it to Natalya and Tamina, huh? I was all geared up for a big win by The Riott Squad, but them’s the breaks I guess. So this match was mostly a time filler that was used to get a lot of WWE’s main roster women onto the show. It wasn’t good, it wasn’t bad – it was just there for me.

The sloppiness at the start of this bout definitely made me cringe a few times (whatever the hell Lana was going for with that awkward kick of her’s sure was…something). But as the match wore on and new teams entered, the action got a tad bit smoother. It was hard to care about this match considering the weak build leading into it and its participants, but at least it had a few shining moments here and there.

Rating: 2 & a Half out of 5 Stars

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Reactions: Leave it to these two modern-day greats to finally add some life to this show! Not only did Cesaro and Seth Rollins bring the usual awesomeness that fans are used to seeing from their past encounters, but they also broke out some brand new stuff that’s WrestleMania worthy. We got unique counters, the return of maneuvers that we haven’t seen in a good while, and some flashy maneuvers that proved Cesaro and Seth Rollins were willing to go above and beyond their usual performances.

I popped extra hard for Rollins’ Spinning Frog Splash and his Pedigree, plus I definitely flipped my lid when Cesaro countered Rollins’ Stomp with an Uppercut and broke out the old UFO for good measure. This was a great match that got the runtime it needed, plus it gave Cesaro his first-ever singles WrestleMania win. Job well done here, fellas. Here’s hoping this big win pushes Cesaro to a Universal Championship opportunity in the near future.

Rating: 4 out of 5 Stars

The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) (c) vs. AJ Styles and Omos (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship)

Reactions: Omos didn’t do much, but he really didn’t have to. He got in, towered over Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods, and tore them both apart with ease. It may have taken forever and a day for him to get in the ring, but I was entertained by his dominant showing once he finally went to work. The match as a whole wasn’t anything special, honestly. And that’s exactly what I expected it to be.

The first part focused on AJ Styles getting walloped by The New Day, while the second half was pretty much a showcase for Omos. The two moments that stood out to me here were Kingston’s sick splash to the back of AJ and AJ leaping off of Omos’ shoulders to land a Phenomenal Elbow on Kingston. Omon got to shine and that was the point of this tag team affair. And we got a title change to boot, so there you go.

Rating: 2 & a Half out of 5 Stars

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage Match)

Reactions: I went into this match with super low expectations since I didn’t care about the feud between these dudes. But color me surprised! This ended up being a bit better than I figured it would be. The opening moments that saw Elias, Jaxson Ryker, and Shane O’Mac assault Braun Strowman with steel chairs were just…whatever. But once Strowman got a second wind and went full beast mode, this Steel Cage match got kicked up a notch. Shane tried anything and everything he could to overcome the big brute. But Strowman made his night a living hell as he cut off Shane’s escape attempts with sheer strength and brutality.

Watching Strowman break open a piece of the cage to bring Shane back into the ring was a definite jaw-dropper. And witnessing Shane take a massive back bump right off the top of the cage was wild as well. Strowman ended Shane with a single Running Powerslam to bring this surprisingly solid Steel Cage encounter to a close. I actually enjoyed this, which is something I didn’t think I’d say coming into this match.

Rating: 3 out of 5 Stars

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Reactions:

Rating: out of 5 Stars

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Reactions:

Rating: out of 5 Stars

Match of the Night

Final Verdict

Final Score: out of 5 Stars

