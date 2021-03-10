WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021: Full Inductees List & Highlights

The pandemic that reared its ugly head last year kept wrestling fans from experiencing their favorite pastime live.

The most painful part of that experience was having to watch WrestleMania 36 with no crowd and not getting to see the 2020 class of WWE Hall of Fame inductees get their just due. Things are looking up for Vince McMahon’s sports entertainment empire this year, however. Not only will WrestleMania 37 emanate from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, but the Hall of Fame ceremony is also going down. Come April 6, the NBCUniversal Peacock streaming service will showcase the ceremony itself. And to top it, last year’s Hall of Fame inductees will also be honored alongside this year’s newest legends.

Now let’s properly showcase all the iconic wrestlers that are making their way into the WWE Hall of Fame for 2021.

Molly Holly

Molly Holly surprised by WWE Hall of Fame announcement: WWE’s The Bump, March 10, 2021Molly Holly’s former associate The Hurricane surprises her on WWE’s The Bump with news that she will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. WWE Network | Subscribe now: wwe.yt/wwenetwork ——————————————————————— Follow WWE on YouTube for more exciting action! ——————————————————————— Subscribe to WWE on YouTube: wwe.yt/ Check out WWE.com for news and… 2021-03-10T18:54:47Z

Molly Holly (real name Nora Benshoof) has worn many hats during her tenured career in the squared circle. She played the part of one of Randy Savage’s many valets, became a member of the Harcore Holly clan, and even went full superhero mode alongside Hurricane Helms. I was quite a fan of her’s during her run as a super prude heel. The one thing that remained constant throughout Holly’s career was her excellent in-ring aptitude.

She got embroiled in fiery feuds and competed in good to great matches with the likes of Trish Stratus, Victoria, Lita, etc. And whenever she hit the top rope, everyone knew her opponent was set to endure a match ending Molly-Go-Round. I’ve always referred to Miss Holly as one of the more underrated female wrestlers of all time. Her Hall of Fame induction has been a long time coming and it’s great to see her get honored for her awesome contributions to women’s wrestling.