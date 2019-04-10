Does ESPN Plus Include UFC PPV?

You can buy UFC 236 right here.

The new deal that gives ESPN exclusive rights to UFC pay-per-views has many fight fans asking a simple question: Does ESPN+ include UFC PPV events?

UFC PPV events are not included with a regular ESPN+ subscription. However, you do need to have an ESPN+ subscription in order to purchase UFC 236 and any future PPV’s.

If you don’t have ESPN+, you can purchase a year subscription of ESPN+ and UFC 236 for $79.99 right here. With ESPN+ normally costing $4.99 per month, and UFC PPV’s costing $59.99, that’s a $109.99 value.

Moreover, that bundle price means you’re paying about $1.67 per month for ESPN+, which is a downright steal. It’s worth it alone for getting Friday night’s Vasyl Lomachenko vs Anthony Crolla fight, which will be broadcast in the US exclusively on ESPN+, but it also comes a massive on-demand UFC library, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and dozens of other live sports, such as MLB, MLS, Grand Slam tennis events, FA Cup and Serie A soccer and international rugby.

If you already have ESPN+, you can buy UFC 236 right here for $59.99.

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and have purchased a PPV, you can watch the PPV fights (as well as any preliminary card fights that are on regular ESPN+) on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

UFC 236 Preview

ESPN couldn’t have asked for a better main and co-main event for its first PPV event.

In the headliner, Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title has show-stopping potential. Holloway, who hasn’t lost since going up against Conor McGregor way back in August of 2013, has picked up two Performance of the Night bonuses and two Fight of the Night awards in his last four fights. Poirier, who hasn’t lost since September 2016, has tallied three Fight of the Night’s and one Performance of the Night in his last four official bouts.

Overall, since the start of 2017, these two have combined to go 7-0 with six of those victories coming via knockout or submission.

The fight itself is already highly compelling, but then throw in the added intrigue of Holloway moving up in weight in an attempt to become a simultaneous multi-divison champ (McGregor, Daniel Cormier and Amanda Nunes are the only other fighters to accomplish that feat in UFC history), and this could very well stand as the most anticipated PPV main event of the year.

And if that’s not enough, there’s another title fight on tap, as Kelvin Gastelum will battle Israel Adesanya for the interim middleweight belt in the co-main event.

It’s potentially the next step in Adesanya’s rapid ascent. He’s already won five fights–with zero defeats–since his UFC debut a little more than a year ago, he has picked up three Performance of the Night bonuses and a Fight of the Night nod in that time, and a win on Saturday night could fully entrench him as a star.

“Israel is the future of that division,” MMA coach John Kavanagh said. “I think he will stop Kelvin.”

Gastelum, though, has more experience and is coming off a pair of nice wins over Michael Bisping and Ronaldo Souza. He may be the underdog, but he should easily give Adesanya his biggest challenge to date.

Those two fights alone are worth the price of admission for the UFC 236 main PPV card, but there are also three others on tap: Ovince Saint Preux vs Nikita Krylov (light heavyweight), Alan Jouban vs Dwight Grant (welterweight) and Eryk Anders vs Khalil Rountree Jr (light heavyweight).

This is going to be a must-watch event.

