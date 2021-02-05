How to Watch Disney Plus on PS5

Sign Up Here

With no shortage of content to offer viewers, Disney+ drew in more than 70 million subscribers heading into 2021. With access to Disney’s streaming service on the PS5, those numbers will certainly grow as players bounce between top-end gaming experiences to some of the most notable franchises available on a streaming service. With Disney+ on your PS5, you’ll have immediate access to Disney’s selection of animated films, live-action movies, and popular series from franchises like Star Wars and Marvel.

With Disney Plus, viewers can skip the theaters and watch the latest from Pixar, Marvel, Amblin Entertainment, 20th Century Fox, and Walt Disney Animation Studios from the comfort of their home. Though there is no option for live TV, Disney+ has over 7,000 TV shows and movies, ready to be streamed directly to your PS5. With each new release, the already expansive library of content continues to grow.

Sony’s powerful console may play the latest in AAA gaming, but it also serves as a functional media center thanks to the apps integrated into the PlayStation Store. By downloading the Disney+ app onto your PS5, you’ll have a seemingly endless library of readily available content to watch along with a library of highly-anticipated future releases.

Disney+ is full of family-friendly entertainment that spans generations, with movies and TV series covering the annals of Walt Disney Studios history. Love classic Disney animated movies? With the Disney+ app downloaded on your PS5, you can launch classics like The Little Mermaid, dive into updated feature films like The Lion King and Aladdin remakes, or check out the latest in new and exclusive entertainment.

When you feel it’s time to give Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Dark Soul’s a break, boot up Disney+ on your PS5 and get lost in a collection of entertainment from the most notable studios in Hollywood.

Is Disney Plus on PS5?

Yes, Disney Plus is available on the PS5 and has been since the console’s launch, as well as your Xbox One, Roku Devices, PC, Mac, Android, iOS, Chromecast, and more.

How to Stream Disney+ on PS5

Sign up for Disney+ at DisneyPlus.com Turn on your TV Power on your PS5 From the main screen, find the PlayStation Store Click the “Search” icon Enter “Disney Plus” or “Disney+” Find the application and click on the icon Confirm the download to install After installing, the app will be located on the PS5 dashboard’s “Media” tab Open the Disney+ app and enter your login info

You can also use the PS5 media remote, which features an integrated “Disney+” button. To download the app using the media remote, simply press the “Disney+” button.

Once the Disney+ app is downloaded and you’re signed in, you’ll have quick access to the full library of content. With the PS5 media remote, using the app is a matter of one button press.

Is the Disney Plus App Free?

While the Disney Plus app, itself, is 100% free to download, you do need an active Disney+ subscription to stream movies with it.

Can You Watch Disney Plus in 4K on PS5?

Of course, if you’re shelling out a few bucks for Disney Plus, you’re going to want to get the most out of it that you can. So, you should plan on utilizing 4K streaming, which is offered with Disney Plus.

You’ll also need to have an internet connection of at least 25 Mbps, so you might want to check your internet connection speed if you don’t currently know what your connection speed is to see if you’ll be able to stream Disney Plus in 4K on your PS4.

How Much Does Disney Plus Cost ?

You’ll need to purchase a Disney Plus subscription for either $6.99/month or $69.99/year. There’s also a Disney Plus bundle available that adds Hulu and ESPN+ for a total of $12.99/month.

After you’ve subscribed to Disney Plus, you’ll then use your credentials to log into the Disney Plus app on your PS4 or PS4 Pro to start streaming.

What Shows and Movies Are Available to Watch on Disney Plus?

There are over 900 shows and movies available to stream on Disney Plus with your PS5.

Some highlights include all of the Star Wars films through The Force Awakens, great classic Disney movies like Moana, Coco, and Mulan, some awesome animated comic book series like X-Men and The Incredible Hulk series, and more.

For a full list, check out our Disney Plus hub.

Stream Disney Plus Now