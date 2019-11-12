Every Christmas Movie on Disney Plus Right Now

It’s November, and this year we have a LOT to be thankful for. While many of you might be thinking about your family, your loved ones, or your health – I’m talking more along the lines of a mass abundance of great content to consume. In November, we’ve got the release of Disney Plus finally upon us, and that means a virtually neverending stream of classic and new movies and shows to watch.

Stream Christmas Movies Here

In that list of things we’ll be watching when we order Disney Plus this month (and as we head into December) is the massive wave of classic Disney Christmas movies that will be available at launch.

On top of that, we’re also getting a brand new Disney Christmas movie in 2019, named Noelle, which will make its debut on November 12th via Disney Plus.

At launch, there will be 14 total Disney Plus Christmas movies you can watch. Here’s every single Christmas film you’ll find on Disney Plus at launch:

Every Christmas Movie on Disney Plus

A Very Merry Pooh Year Beauty & The Beast: The Enchanted Christmas Disney’s I’ll Be Home For Christmas Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas Miracle on 34th Street (1947) Noelle One Magic Christmas Pluto’s Christmas Tree Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish The Christmas Star The Muppet Christmas Carol The Nightmare Before Christmas The Santa Clause The Santa Clause 2 The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause The Ultimate Christmas Present

Stream Christmas Movies Here

In case you’re unaware of those movies in the list above, there are a few highlights worth noting. First, the first two The Santa Clause movies will be available (yes—only watch the first two; things start to get a bit weird with The Santa Clause 3). Also worth mentioning is the inclusion of The Nightmare Before Christmas on that list — in my expert opinion, the PERFECT November Christmas movie to bridge the gap between Halloween and Christmas. Of course, we’ll forever argue about whether The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Halloween movie or a Christmas movie, but you can read more about that here.

As far as Christmas movies aimed entirely at younger kids, Disney Plus will have Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas and Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas, as well as the Beauty & The Beast: Enchanted Christmas offshoot and A Very Merry Pooh Year.

We do know that Disney intends to add more of their Christmas catalog to the Disney Plus service over time, but what we don’t know is whether or not we’ll be getting any new additions for December 2019.

For now, at least, you can watch all of the Disney Plus Christmas movies right on the Disney Plus app via any smartphone, Roku, Fire TV, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming devices or with any internet browser on your computer.

And best of all, you can stream the first episode with a 7-day Disney Plus free trial. After that, Disney plus will run you $6.99/month or $69.99/year. Or, you could also opt for the Disney Plus Bundle that adds Hulu and ESPN+ into the mix for $12.99/month.

Stream Christmas Movies Here