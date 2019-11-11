‘The Mandalorian’: Release Date & Time

The much-hyped new Disney Plus series, The Mandalorian, is premiering soon. Here’s what we know about the release date, the time it’s available, and more.

‘The Mandalorian’ Premieres on November 12, No Earlier than 6 a.m. Eastern

The Mandalorian is almost here. The new series premieres on Tuesday, November 12.

As for the time, Disney has been tight-lipped about the exact time. But a big hint was quietly revealed on their Disney+ website. If you scroll to the bottom of the Disney+ preview website, you’ll see a countdown.

This countdown is marking down the hours and minutes until Disney+ launches.

The launch time for Disney+ is 6 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, November 12. This is 5 a.m. Central and 3 a.m. Pacific. That also means that this is the earliest possible time that The Mandalorian will be available for viewing.

EW reported that The Mandalorian will be live no later than 9 a.m. Eastern, but possibly earlier.

So The Mandalorian will be live no earlier than 6 a.m. Eastern on November 12 and reportedly no later than 9 a.m. Eastern on November 12. Of course, these times are always subject to change, especially without an official time posted to the Disney+ website. But this is what’s been officially shared.

Yes, the timing is a bit unusual as compared to other streaming services you may be familiar with. Hulu premieres new TV shows at 12 a.m. Eastern. And Netflix launches new TV series and movies at 12 a.m. Pacific/3 a.m. Eastern. So this timing is different. It’s unclear if future TV episodes will be released at this same time, or if this is just a one-time deal for the launch of the service.

As far as what channel you can watch The Mandalorian on, you can only watch it on Disney+ (also referred to as Disney Plus.) It won’t be available on the Disney Channel or on any traditional TV channel. And you can’t watch it on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or through any similar streaming service. Disney+ is $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.

There will be eight episodes in Season 1. Here’s the schedule:

Episode 1 – November 12

Episode 2 – Friday, November 15

Episode 3 – Friday, November 22

Episode 4 – Friday, November 29

Episode 5 – Friday, December 6

Episode 6 – Friday, December 13

Episode 7 – Friday, December 18

Episode 8 – Friday, December 27 (season finale)

The cast for the series includes Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow, Taika Waititi, Giancarlo Esposito, and Omid Abtahi. The showrunner is Jon Favreau.

The official synopsis reads: “After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

Fans are really excited about this new live-action Star Wars series. Some journalists already saw the first 27 minutes of the premiere, and most were very excited about what they saw. There are also rumors that the first episode is going to contain a surprise about a major Star Wars character, and that might be one of the reasons why the full episode wasn’t released early. Whatever’s going to happen in the premiere, it’s going to be something we’ll be talking about for a while.