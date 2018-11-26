25 Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals & Sales (2018)

Cyber Monday is here, and that means it’s time to find the best sales. With thousands of Amazon Cyber Monday deals to choose from, we will highlight the very best of today’s deals. Get ’em before they’re gone!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
42% Off TCL 49S405 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV
Our Review
Seasoned shoppers know that Black Friday isn't the only time to find a deep discount on a solid TV. This deeply discounted smart TV from TCL has Roku built-in, so you can stream all your favorite content.
Today, you'll save $200 off the list price of $479.99
Note that because this deal has been in such high demand, it is currently out of stock. However, Amazon is still taking orders for this Cyber Monday TV deal and honoring the price. That being said, because the TV is temporarily out of stock, we can't guarantee that it will be restocked and delivered in time for the holidays. However, this deal is so good, we still whole-heartedly recommend it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
44% Off Echo (2nd Gen) – PRODUCT(RED) Bundle With Sengled Smart Lights Starter Kit
Our Review
Looking to shop for good this Cyber Monday? We recommend this Amazon Echo bundle deal, which is perfect for those who want to buy products that give part of their profits to charity.
This Echo bundle features a limited edition PRODUCT(RED) Echo speaker. Items that have PRODUCT(RED) branding are pledged to donate money to combat HIV / AIDS in Africa through the Global Fund.
This deal saves you 44% off the list price of $139.98, or over $60. And heading into the holiday season, saving $60 is pretty sweet.
Please note that this deal pricing is for a pre-order product. It is scheduled to be released on December 5, so you should still receive this bundle in time for Christmas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
40% Off Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years The Avengers Iron Man Mark VII
Our Review
While this action figure is designed for ages as young as four, we also think this makes a great holiday gift for the adult MCU fan in your life. This Iron Man is under $15, a savings of 40% off the list price of $24.99.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
30% Off FOREO LUNA mini Silicone Face Brush
Our Review
One of the most craveable beauty gifts this Cyber Monday is the FOREO Luna skin cleansing device. Suitable for all skin types, this magical device removes 99.5% of dirt and oil after just one minute of use.
The normal price of this item makes it quite a splurge on any other day, but today's price drop makes this luxe beauty brush much more attainable for the average person. Today this device is $29.70, a savings of 30% off.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
65% Off Oral-B Genius Pro 8000
Our Review
Amazon offered some other toothbrush deals last week for Black Friday, but today's deal puts the previous offers to shame.
Simply put, this is one of the most advanced brushes on the market, and it's an incredible value at this discounted price.
If you want to improve your smile, or just help your kids develop good brushing habits for the rest of their life, this is the ultimate toothbrush deal.
Believe it or not, this brush pairs with your smartphone to enable Position Detection, a special feature that ensures you never miss a spot when brushing. You'll get real-time visual coaching to help you avoid overbrushing.
There are six special cleaning modes, designed to suit a wide variety of dental needs: Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Whitening, Tongue Cleaning and Pro-Clean Mode.
Normally about $275, this high tech brush can be yours today for under $94, a $180 savings.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
BEST PRICE OF THE MONTH — BaBylissPRO Ceramix Xtreme Dryer for 30% Off
Our Review
This is the lowest price we've seen on this hair dryer in the last month. If you need a new hair dryer, or know someone who does, snag this Cyber Monday beauty deal before it's gone.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
$38 Off ASUS 27″ Full HD Monitor
Our Review
Cyber Monday is a great time to grab gaming and computer deals, as evidenced by this excellent deal on a full HD monitor from ASUS.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
$30 Off Stormtrooper Electronic Voice Changer Helmet
Our Review
Designed for play or cosplay, this voice-changing helmet is a great gift idea for the Star Wars fan in your life. And since it is part of Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, you can save enough green to purchase some additional Star Wars goodies. You save $30, or nearly 40 percent off list.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
$65 Off Netgear Nighthawk AC2300 Dual Band Smart WiFi Router
Our Review
If you just had a house full of people for Thanksgiving, and everyone was complaining about your Wi-Fi, do something about it before the next holiday gathering.
Even if you're happy with your current router, it may be time to upgrade, especially if you have kids. This router deal includes Circle with Disney, a smart parental control app that helps protect kids from age-inappropriate content online.
This deal saves you 33% off list, a solid $65 in savings.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
25% Off Play-Doh Disney Frozen Magical Fountain
Our Review
Frozen came out in 2013, so it's not surprising Amazon is reducing the price on these Frozen playsets.
You're probably wondering why we'd recommend this toy, given that its not the deepest discount of the day, or the most trendy toy this holiday season. Two things to keep in mind. First, there are still tons of kids who LOVE Elsa and Anna, even after all these years. And second, Frozen 2 hits theatres in November of next year. Buy it now and stick it in a closet until 2019, and you'll find this is a gift that is perfectly suited for the holidays next year.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
$20 Off ecobee Switch+ Smart Light Switch (Amazon Alexa Built-in)
Our Review
Want to make the lights in your house smart? This simple smart switch lets you control your lights with just your voice. A cool product on any day of the year, with today's Cyber Monday price drop, the Switch+ is now red hot.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Amost 30% Off DASH Compact Electric Air Fryer
Our Review
Love fried food, but hate what it does to your kitchen (or your waistline)? This air fryer lets you enjoy fried food without the guilt, or the mess. It's also safer than traditional fryers...and today, you'll save a bundle.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
$30 Off Marmot Drop Line Men’s Jacket
Our Review
Now is the perfect time to stock up on warm winter clothes. This Marmot fleece is lightweight, but still keeps him toasty warm.
This fleece was $100, so you save $30 or 30 percent off the list price.
Please note that pricing may vary slightly depending on color/size selected.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
41% Off Vicks Sweet Dreams Cool Mist Humidifier
Our Review
This time of year, the air is dry, making it hard to sleep comfortably. This cool mist humidifer is a must for any home, and it's even more appealing now that the price has dropped. You'll save over $20, which is certainly enough to cover a Secret Santa gift or a few stocking stuffers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
45% Off Nerf N-Strike Elite DualStrike Blaster
Our Review
Cyber Monday is a great chance to find the best toy deals of the year. If you are still on the hunt for great gifts for kids this holiday season, we recommend grabbing this inexpensive Nerf deal.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
32% Off Ashley Furniture Kisper Cocktail Table
Our Review
Love furniture with a modern look? We love the styling of this coffee table/storage table almost as much as we love its new low price. I actually own this exact table, and it is one of my favorite pieces in my home. There's ample storage, which is great for maximizing your space in a smaller home or apartment. I loved this table when it was full price. Now that it's on sale, I can't recommend it enough.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Up to 30% Off PUMA Women’s Powershape Forever Sports Bra
Our Review
Bras are expensive, so jump on any opportunity to buy a great bra on the cheap. This sports bra from Puma is ideal for any woman who leads an active lifestyle. This bra sale is part of an over-arching promotion on fashion products at Amazon.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
30% Off Vega Protein & Energy Cold Brew Coffee Mix (Keto-Friendly)
Our Review
Feeling a little hefty after all that heavy holiday food? Start slimming down with this deal on vegan, keto-friendly, gluten-free, brain-boosting protein powder. It's the perfect morning drink for a workout, since it combines a meal and your coffee in one.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
35% Off RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner
Our Review
Want long, lush lashes? This is your secret weapon. Ordinarily, this product is quite the splurge, but with this discounted price, you don't have to feel guilty about buying a little something for yourself this Cyber Monday.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
$460 Off Dremel Digilab 3D40 Award Winning 3D Printer
Our Review
Dremel's "Idea Builder" is a great 3D printer for kids, families, or schools. 3D printers have come down in price a lot over the past few years, but they are still a pretty big investment for most folks.
Whether you're a hobbyist looking to get your first machine, or a parent looking for that special holiday gift for a kid who loves STEM, today's deal is worth serious consideration.
You save over $450 off, or about a third of the MSRP of this high-end tech gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
30% Off Columbia Thermarator Glove
Our Review
Need a new pair of gloves? Grab these cozy Columbia gloves for men at a great price, today only. They make a great gift for yourself, or consider them for stocking stuffers or Secret Santa gifting.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
38% Off CRKT Minimalist Bowie Neck Knife
Our Review
Looking for a unique and unusual deal today? This Cyber Monday deal on a knife/necklace is one of the more interesting things on Amazon today. Backed by a lifetime warranty, this is a fun gift idea for the survivalist in your life. And if wearing around the neck isn't really their style, it's also possible to keep this knife in a bag or pocket.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
$60 Off HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset
Our Review
Need a new gaming headset? This deal is one to watch, since it is nearly 40 percent off. PC, PS4, and PS4 Pro ready.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
20% Off GoFloats Flamingo Pool Float Party Tube
Our Review
While winter grips the US, many of us are dreaming of hot summer days. Grab this discounted pool float now and be ready for summer 2019, or for any winter vacations you plan to take in warm climates.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
62% Off Echo Dot (2nd Generation) Bundled With Amazon Smart Plug
Our Review
This Echo Dot bundle provides incredible value. You're saving over 60 percent off list, or about $40 altogether. Whether you're adding to your existing Alexa home environment, or just dipping your toe into the world of Smart Home for the first time, this deal provides one of the best values today.