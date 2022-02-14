5 Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Cases

While Samsung phones have been seeing yearly updates, it’s been a while since we’ve seen an update to Samsung’s Tab S series of tablets. And clearly, there is some excitement, as this tablet has had its preorders paused to catch up to demand. While you wait for the chance to get yours, why not browse some of the best Galaxy Tab S8 cases available now?
|
|Price: $89.95 Shop now at OtterBox
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $27.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $26.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $57.72 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $10.70 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. OtterBox Defender Series CasePrice: $89.95Pros:
Cons:
- Built-in screen protector
- Rugged drop protection
- Built-in S-Pen slot
- Rubber port cover
- High price tag
- Limited color options
- Unsightly S-Pen dock
Though it is not quite as feature-packed as some of the other Tab S8 case options, the OtterBox Defender Series Case still earns high marks for offering some of the best drop protection for this Android tablet. The Defender combines a solid inner shell and resilient outer slipcover to simultaneously protect your tablet from both drops and scratches. Its raised bezel extends this protection to all sides of your device as well.
Another nice feature of this case is its built-in screen protector, which is something you don’t even see on OtterBox’s high-end phone cases anymore. Add in a rubber port cover and a secure slot for your S-Pen to magnetically charge and you’ve got an all-around solid Tab S8 case option.
-
2. Spigen Rugged Armor Pro CasePrice: $27.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Protective folio folds into a kickstand
- Slim yet durable
- Built-in S-Pen slot
- Limited color options
- Does not sit evenly on flat surfaces
- Hard to remove
The Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Case combines a convenient folio cover with an air-cushioned bumper frame to keep your Tab S8 safe on all sides from drops, scratches, and scuffs. And it remains a fairly slim profile while doing so, too. The case has responsive button covers and a cutout for the fingerprint sensor, so it hardly interferes with regular use.
The Rugged Armor has an S-Pen slot on the back for magnetic charging, too. But one thing to note is that the S-Pen sticks out just a bit and that keeps the Rugger Armor case from sitting evenly on a flat surface. Aside from this shortcoming, it is one of the best Tab S8 cases around.
Spigen also makes one of my favorite cases for the Samsung S22 Ultra.
-
3. Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Series CasePrice: $26.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in screen protector
- Built-in kickstand
- Built-in S-Pen slot
- Rugged drop protection
- Limited color options
- Stiff button covers
- Could be grippier
The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case is a feature-packed case that not only protects your Tab S8 from drops and scratches but also includes a built-in kickstand and a handy slot to store and charge your S-Pen. Its combination of a raised bumper frame and a built-in front screen protector means that you can take your Tab S8 with you in a bag without having to worry about it getting jostled and scratched by other items. It doesn’t come in many color options but this is easily forgiven considering the utility it offers and its low price.
Supcase also makes one of my favorite Galaxy S22 Plus cases too.
-
4. Samsung Book CoverPrice: $57.72Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Protective folio folds into a kickstand
- Slim yet durable
- Built-in S-Pen slot
- Limited drop protection
- High price tag
- Could be grippier
Though Samsung’s official accessories are usually more expensive than similar cases in their weight class, the Samsung Book Cover is still one of the best Tab S8 cases available because of its slim and durable form factor and convenient folio cover. Like other folio cases, you can fold this front cover backward to act as a media viewing kickstand.
But unlike other folio cases, the Tab S8 Book Cover has a hidden S-Pen slot in its hinge that keeps this expensive accessory from slipping off the magnetic edge of this tablet. It also comes in quite a few more colors than third party options as well, making it a great choice if you like to color-coordinate your accessories and devices.
-
5. Speck Balance Series Folio CasePrice: $10.70Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Protective folio folds into a kickstand
- Slim yet durable
- Built-in S-Pen slot
- Poor S-Pen storage
- Limited color options
- Folio cover occasionally turns screen off when opening
The Speck Balance Series Folio Case is an expensive protective option for your Tab S8 that rivals the official Samsung Book Cover case minus a few easily-overlooked shortcomings. Just like the Book Cover, the Speck Balance case has a protective folio cover, though this one is made from PU leather. It has an S-Pen slot to allow magnetic charging too, but it is not secure as that of other cases.
The main reason that this case isn’t as popular as other options is because the magnets in its folio cover sometimes trigger the Tab S8’s screen to turn off from the backside of the tablet. While this is admittedly a design flaw, it can be avoided by folding the folio case into a low triangle, which should give you a better viewing angle anyway. While there are better case options out there, it is hard to argue with the Speck Balance’s price tag.
Will a Tab S7 Case Fit the Tab S8?
If you consider yourself an environmentalist, then you probably find yourself frustrated when big tech companies like Samsung modify the size of their yearly product updates by a fraction of an inch. Because every time they do that, they render obsolete millions of plastic cases that were already manufactured for a previous generation of devices. So can you use a Tab S7 case on your new Tab S8?
Just looking at a comparison of the specs for the Tab S7 and the Tab S8 wouldn't give you a definitive answer, as Samsung just had to modify the dimensions of the Tab S8 by a few hundredths of an inch. So to clear things up for certain, I spoke with several case manufacturers to confirm the news: yes, a Tab S7 case will fit the Tab S8.
Do You Really Need a Tab S8 Case?
Look, I've been writing about phone cases for many years and the jury is certainly out about the necessity of phone cases. But how about tablets? Since you won't be taking your Tab S8 to nearly as many places as you would take your phone, can you get away with skipping a protective case? Maybe, but we still recommend a case anyway.
The arguments for a case are numerous (and are succinctly outlined over at Tablet Ninja) but let me simply leave it at this. If you are willing to spend several hundred dollars on a high-end tablet, then there are very few reasons to spend a little bit more to keep it safe from drops and scratches.
Even if you rarely ever take your tablet out of your house, accidents still happen. According to this article from the NY Post, the average American drops their phones about four times a week. And a phone screen is a heck of a lot easier to replace than a tablet screen. Even if you are super careful with your stuff, the extra assurance can save you from a huge hassle down the road and that's why tablet cases are kind of a big deal.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.