5 Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Cases

While Samsung phones have been seeing yearly updates , it’s been a while since we’ve seen an update to Samsung’s Tab S series of tablets. And clearly, there is some excitement, as this tablet has had its preorders paused to catch up to demand. While you wait for the chance to get yours, why not browse some of the best Galaxy Tab S8 cases available now?

Will a Tab S7 Case Fit the Tab S8?

If you consider yourself an environmentalist, then you probably find yourself frustrated when big tech companies like Samsung modify the size of their yearly product updates by a fraction of an inch. Because every time they do that, they render obsolete millions of plastic cases that were already manufactured for a previous generation of devices. So can you use a Tab S7 case on your new Tab S8?

Just looking at a comparison of the specs for the Tab S7 and the Tab S8 wouldn't give you a definitive answer, as Samsung just had to modify the dimensions of the Tab S8 by a few hundredths of an inch. So to clear things up for certain, I spoke with several case manufacturers to confirm the news: yes, a Tab S7 case will fit the Tab S8.

Do You Really Need a Tab S8 Case?

Look, I've been writing about phone cases for many years and the jury is certainly out about the necessity of phone cases. But how about tablets? Since you won't be taking your Tab S8 to nearly as many places as you would take your phone, can you get away with skipping a protective case? Maybe, but we still recommend a case anyway.

The arguments for a case are numerous (and are succinctly outlined over at Tablet Ninja) but let me simply leave it at this. If you are willing to spend several hundred dollars on a high-end tablet, then there are very few reasons to spend a little bit more to keep it safe from drops and scratches.

Even if you rarely ever take your tablet out of your house, accidents still happen. According to this article from the NY Post, the average American drops their phones about four times a week. And a phone screen is a heck of a lot easier to replace than a tablet screen. Even if you are super careful with your stuff, the extra assurance can save you from a huge hassle down the road and that's why tablet cases are kind of a big deal.