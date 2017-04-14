10 Best Trampolines for Kids: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Looking for the best trampolines for kids this year? We’ve got you covered with this ultimate buyer’s guide.

Getting your kids to want to exercise can be a bit of a chore, mostly thanks to the plethora of electronics at their disposal like Xbox Ones, Nintendo Switches, computers, and tablets. We can’t blame them for wanting to play on these cool devices, but that doesn’t mean we should let them play on them all day.

Instead, it’s time to get them outside, and a great way to do that is to fill your backyard with awesome outdoor toys that will make them want to play out there. Luckily, there are plenty of options, ranging from trampolines to an arsenal of nerf guns to cool playhouses. What sort of goodies you put in your yard should really depend on what your specific child’s tastes are.

With that in mind, most kids love to jump around. Here are the top 10 best trampolines for kids in 2018:

1. Skywalker Trampolines 60 inch Round Seaside Adventure Bouncer

If you’re looking to get a budget trampoline for younger kids, the Skywalker Trampolines 60-inch Round Seaside Adventure Bouncer is a great option. It’s intended for ages 3 through 7 years of age, and it has a 100 lb weight capacity. While that obviously doesn’t satisfy older kids, it’s a great investment if you buy it when they’re exiting the toddler stage. It has a padded foam enclosure frame, and it has a 360 degree ring at waist height for them to hold onto. There are no springs, as it uses stretch bands to give a soft bounce. Its dimensions are 60 inches x 60 inches x 62 inches.

It’s small enough to be used indoors, sure, but it’s also easy to transport outside as well. The net has no gap, which means your kids won’t fall through and injure themselves. It also has a safety enclosure net for the lower portion of the trampoline, which hangs over the sides to the ground so it keeps other kids and items from getting under it while someone else is jumping. When you pair the fact that it’s super safe with the fact that it’s under $100, this is one of the best trampolines on the market for the younger crowd.

Price: $86.25

2. My First Trampoline 7 Foot

If you’re looking for something a bit bigger, check out the Sportspower My First Trampoline, an 84″ trampoline for kids aged 3 to 7 (and under 100 lbs). This one certainly looks slightly more formidable than the one from Skywalker above, but it comes in at $50 more. It meets the necessary safety standards with its safety enclosure, and it can also be used indoors and outdoors (that is, of course, if you have 7 ft x 7 ft of space to spare in your home. It’s a great entry level trampoline for children, and it’s made with both young kids and their parents in mind.

Price: $137.99

3. Skywalker Trampolines 15 ft Jump n Dunk

Skywalker Trampolines doesn’t make just smaller trampolines for 7 and under, as they have quite a few awesome ones available for the older crowd. One of the biggest and best available is this 15 ft Jump N Dunk trampoline which comes with a basketball hoop attached to the netting for an awesome game of trampoline basketball. It features breakaway Velcro on the back of the rim so that it can stick well to the net.

While it’s a bit more expensive than most might like (coming in at $330), it’s a long-term investment that’s made from high-quality materials, and it has a weight limit of 200 lbs. So, it’ll likely last them for many years to come, providing plenty of outdoor play opportunities.

Price: $329.99 (5 percent off MSRP)

4. Little Tikes 7′ Trampoline

Of course, Little Tikes has their hands in the trampoline game, and you can expect the highest quality with their trampoline. It’s made with durable materials, and the frame is made with blow-molded plastic. The springs are entirely covered with protective padding, so you don’t have to worry about your kids pinching themselves with one. It’s designed solely for outdoor use (however, it CAN certainly be used indoor). It also has a shoe hanger so that your kids’ shoes can hang off of the ground and away from bugs or pets.

Where it sets itself from the other 7′ tramps is that it unique, playful look that Little Tikes toys tend to have; safe to say it’s one of the best kids trampolines when it comes to pleasing the eye. It measures 90 x 96 x 61.3 inches, and it’s recommended for ages 3 to 10.

Price: $210.13

5. Skywalker Trampolines Round Bouncer Trampoline

Skywalker has an even smaller trampoline with an enclosure that comes in at just 4 feet. It is intended for ages 3 through 7 years old with a 100 lb weight capacity, but really, it wouldn’t make a great gift for 7 year olds because they probably wouldn’t enjoy it as much. It’s mostly aimed at 3 to 5 year olds because of its smaller size. It’s great for indoor play, and it makes a great addition to any playroom. It doesn’t use any springs, as it uses stretch bands for its bouncing capabilities; you won’t have to worry about their little fingers getting pinched.

When assembled, its dimensions are 48 x 48 x 56 inches, and it has a net around the bottom of it so that other kids (or items) can’t venture underneath whoever is jumping. Safety first!

Price: $64.93 (50 percent off MSRP)

6. Giantex 7ft Trampoline Combo Bouncer

Giantex has another cool-looking 7ft kids trampoline. It’s perfect for both indoor and outdoor use, and it’s just another great option if you’re looking for something for your kids to play with. It looks great, despite its Mets-inspired color scheme. It’s waterproof and UV-resistant, so it won’t get damaged by the elements.

Price: $139.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

7. Merax 7ft Kids Trampoline

One of the highest rated trampolines on Amazon is the Merfax 7 footer, which has 4.2 out of 5 stars from over 28 reviewers. It has a heavy duty mesh jumping mat and it uses molded plastic for the base of its legs, making it light to maneuver from indoors to outdoors with ease. Assembly is super easy and quick.

The springs are on the outside of the net, so your kids won’t be able to reach it while they’re jumping around inside of it.

Price: $159.99 (36 percent off MSRP)

8. Merax 14 ft Round Trampoline with Basketball Hoop and Ladder

If you’re looking for something a bit bigger, Merax has the coolest-looking trampoline on the market right now for bigger kids. It has a neon green colorway, and it comes with a big basketball hoop that makes it great for playing horse or a game of 1 on 1. It also comes with a ladder so that they can easily get in and out of the netted area.

This trampoline has an impressive weight capacity of 330 pounds, so even adults can use it. It has a 4.3 out of 5.0 star rating on Amazon. Unfortunately, it does take a bit of time to put together, so it’s not exactly easily moved. But once it’s together, your kids will have a blast.

Price: $299.99

9. Super Jumper Combo Trampoline

If you’re not quite looking for something small, and you can’t really fit a 15 or 16 footer in your backyard, check out the Super Jumper Combo Trampoline, which comes in at 10 feet in diameter — the perfect middle ground. It’s easy to put together. You can also buy expert assembly for $155 extra if you’re not handy, but it should be easy enough for anyone to put together.

It’s a basic-looking trampoline that does what it’s supposed to do: provide your kids with endless fun in the sun.

Price: $204.99

10. Skywalker Trampolines 8 FT Jump N Dunk Trampoline

Skywalker Trampolines also has an 8 ft version of their Jump N Dunk Trampoline that’s great for smaller yards. It looks great, and it has the same safety features as the larger Jump N Dunk mentioned above. It has an impressive weight capacity of 250 pounds, and it has a diameter of 8 feet. It’s one of the highest rated kids trampolines on Amazon, holding a 4.4 out of 5.0 average.

What’s more, it has some awesome color options, including green, blue, purple, or red.

Price: $159.99 (6 percent off MSRP)

See Also

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.