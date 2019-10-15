Rainbocorns Big Bow Surprise: Where to Buy and What’s Available Right Now

Sometimes images don’t do a product justice. The Rainbocorns Big Bow Surprise is absolutely freaking HUGE!

At its core, this thing is a giant cutesy plushie, but there’s so much more to it than that. It comes in a massive egg, which if you’re buying it for Christmas, is going to look really interesting under the tree.

With its adorable podgy look, this Rainbocorn is a cross between a plushie and a unicorn. As unicorns are extremely in at the moment, you can imagine how many kids will want the Rainbocorns Big Bow Surprise.

Aside from its cuteness, I love how it incorporates flip-sequins. The heart has a picture on, but run your hand up the sequins and the image disappears. Run your hand back down, and the image returns.

It’s a simple idea a lot of toys are using right now. If it’s popular with youngsters, why not put it on everything?

Outside of the main plushie, you also get 25 accessories. These can be well-crafted bracelets, hair bows, or mini bowcorns toys. They’re well-made, too, which is a lovely surprise given how many other toy manufacturers tend to throw cheaply-made trash in and call it an accessory.

They come in pink plastic bags as well, so even once you’ve got the plushie out, there’s still more stuff to be opened.

Again, for a Christmas present, the Rainbocorns Big Bow Surprise is the gift that keeps on giving. Having multiple gifts to open from one present is sure to keep any child’s excitement up.

While on the subject of Christmas, I can see the Rainbocorns Big Bow Surprise being one of the big holiday gifts. It’s cute and got every feature that’s popular packed into it.

Just keep in mind, whenever something this perfect comes along, trying to get hold of it in time for Christmas becomes a lot more difficult. So my advice is to buy it early and hide it somewhere. No one wants to get to fall and find it’s out of stock everywhere.

With that all out the way, let’s take a look at where has the Rainbocorns Big Bow Surprise in stock.

Amazon: $59.99

Amazon comes in at the expected retail price. If you buy from Amazon, there’s the option of next-day delivery with Amazon Prime, which also nets you Prime Video and if you’ve got a child who likes video games, some free to loot through Twitch Prime.

Walmart: $49.98

Coming in at $10 cheaper than Amazon is Walmart. I should note, Walmart offers free next-day delivery on any order over $35, so if you’re not much of a TV zombie like me, and Prime Video isn’t your thing, Walmart is worth considering.

Target: $49.99

Target has the Rainbocorns Big Bow Surprise in stock for a whole penny more expensive than Walmart. Target offers same-day delivery with Shipt, order pick up, or if you’ve got the Target app, drive-up.

Heavy’s Shopping Advice: All The Burning Toy Questions Answered

Who is ZURU?

ZURU first started out in New Zealand before moving over to Hong Kong. The company says it indirectly employs 5,000 staff across 10 countries.

As you probably figured out already given the subject matter, ZURU is a toy manufacturer whose greatest asset is being able to make contemporary toys kids actually want at a price-point that’s appealing to parents.

Other brands you may or may not have heard of from ZURU include X-Shot, Sparkle Girls, and the ever-popular Pets Alive range – the latter of which brought out my favorite toy of the year Boppi The Booty Shakin’ Llama.

Okay, Are There Other Rainbocorns Toys?

Yes! Although the Rainbocorns Big Bow Surprise is the one to go with, there are more affordable, smaller versions for sale that actually made it into the Toy of the Year finals.

I’ve Heard of Pikmi Pops, Are They The Same?

Though similar, no, Pikmi Pops are a different brand. Imagine a cute stuffed toy. Now imagine it as a donut. That’s basically what Pikmi Pops are.

Personally, I don’t think they’re of the same quality as the Rainbocorns range. That’s not to say they’re bad by any means, just the Rainbocorns appear more cuddly, which is what you want from a plushie.

This Is Great and All, But I Need More Gift Ideas.

If you’re ever stuck for gift ideas, I’d seriously suggest checking out the Toys channel here at Heavy. We’ve got everything from the Best Frozen 2 Gifts to the Best Toys for 11 Year Old Girls. We also break our gift guides down by age so if you’re after something for a specific age, chances are our toy channel will have it.

See Also: