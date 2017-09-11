Destiny 2: How to Power Level Your Character (280+ Light)

Bungie

If you are looking to participate in the upcoming raid for Destiny 2, then you will want to make sure that your character is as high as possible. This is far easier said than done since Destiny 2’s grind really begins around the 265 Light level mark. While this can seem daunting for players, there is actually quite a few ways to pass this threshold.

Destiny 2’s Light and infusion system works differently than the sequel and it can cost quite a lot of lost time. Remember, as you level up both your Rare (blue) and Legendary (purple) engrams will rise as well, which will help you climb. However, Rare level gear is typically quite a few Light levels below your current set up.

The first thing you want to do is complete the following activities as they all reward or have a chance to reward high-end gear:

Nightfall

Flashpoints

Milestones

Heroic Public Events

Raid

The main loot you want to look for is called “Powerful Engrams,” which are usually several Light levels above your current gear. These will give you the most dramatic changes to your level and are certainly the fastest. Yet, there is another way that is often overlooked thanks to Destiny 2’s new infusion system.

One big way to boost your level is Legendary Mods, which will add 5 Light level points to that existing gear. So if an item is as 270 and you apply a Legendary mod it will go up to 275 once it’s equipped. The thing is, the infusion system only takes into account the original Light level before the Legendary mod was added. If obtain a piece of Legendary gear that is base 273, I can actually apply it to that original 270 piece with the Legendary mod on it. This will then bump my armor piece from 275 to 278 Light which is a nice boost.

Always, always, always check your equipped gear for Legendary mods as these are usually skewing your infusion numbers. This makes it far easier to climb and will explain why some of your faction packages have been dropping at lower level rates than they should. With some time and perseverance, you should be able to get your character to a high enough Light that they will have no issue in Destiny 2’s raid.