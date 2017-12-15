Top 10 Best Cute Christmas Gifts for Your Girlfriend

Christmas is a strange tradition for couples.

When you’ve spent the whole year creating memories with your partner and gifting them little surprises along the way, what’s left to show your appreciation at the year’s end?

In this situation, it truly is the thought that counts.

All you need to do to find a cute Christmas gift for you girlfriend is to think about what brings the two of you closer, and have that inspire your selection.

Each relationship is its own adventure, but we’ve found some thoughtful gifts that work for all different types of couples to get the ball rolling.

Read on below to browse our picks.

1. Polaroid Snap Touch

Future you will thank your girlfriend for taking so many photos.

And while there is certainly nothing wrong with a library of digital shots to remember your greatest adventures, the tangible element of a polaroid picture just makes these moments that much more sentimental.

The Polaroid Snap Touch makes both options possible. This digital camera has a built-in printer that will print 2 x 3 inch photos in a matter of seconds. And there’s no ink required.

Price: $149.99 (17 percent off MSRP)

2. Glass Globe Terrarium Kit

Terrariums liven up any room by providing a natural accent to your interior decorating.

And while your girlfriend probably oohs and aahs at pre-made terrariums you can find in any curio shop, it so much more fun to make a date out of making them yourself.

This kit contains everything you need to start from scratch, including an eight inch globe, some succulent seeds, potting soil, charcoal, moss, gravel, and ornate stones.

Price: $54.95

3. Repel Windproof Travel Umbrella

An umbrella is a great gift for someone who’s been going through some turbulent times, either meteorological or emotional.

Its waterproof canopy will keep a little rain from ruining her day, and the beautiful blue sky pattern on the underside will serve as a source of optimism when the weather’s got you down.

Take that, seasonal depression.

Price: $18.95

4. Wise Owl Camping Hammock

There are few camping pleasures more relaxing than lounging in a hammock and letting time pass you by.

If you plan to take your girlfriend camping anytime soon, consider springing for the DoubleOwl version of this lightweight camping hammock, which comfortably supports two people.

Price: $35.95

5. LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set

Your girlfriend works hard.

That’s why she needs to be pampered every now and then, and there is nothing more luxurious than a fizzing bubble bath to relax in.

You can surprise her by transforming your bath tub into a spa wit these twelve bath bombs from LifeAround2Angels. These moisturizing bath bombs come in a number of different colors, and have a soothing aroma.

Just be sure to have an answer ready when she asks who the second angel is.

Price: $26.80

6. Leather Bound Nautical Notebook

A beautiful leather bound journal is always a thoughtful gift idea for a dreamer or a writer.

This beautifully leather bound notebook has nautical-themed charms and features eighty sheets to fill with ideas, stories, or doodles.

Just remember, buying this notebook is only half of the gift. This gift will mean so much more if you gift it with a few pages already filled out.

Perhaps recap some of your favorite moments in your relationship, or maybe fill it with hopes for the future. Either way, you can gift this notebook until you start writing.

Price: $8.29

7. Peacock & Blossoms Kimono Robe

Around Christmastime, there isn’t much else to do besides relax around the house.

And you can’t do that properly without a comfortable robe to lounge around in. This short polyester kimono is a great option to keep comfortable after a nice shower.

Price: $19.50

8. 142 Piece Mega Artist Creative Drawing Wood Box Set

Inside each of us is an artist waiting to blossom. For some, all it takes to bring that artist out is the right tools.

When you don’t know what the right tools are yet, you can rely on this Mega Artist Creative Drawing Wood Box Set to put them all in your hands.

This kit contains colored pencils, oil pastels, watercolor paints, crayons, and traditional drawing pencils as well.

That’s everything you need and more to express yourself however you please.

Price: $34.96

9. Vino2Go Double Wall Acrylic Tumbler

Everyone loves wine. But some handle it better than others.

Woah, we’re not saying anybody gets too drunk. It’s just that, well, some are more likely to spill their drinks than others.

If you know someone to whom this applies, consider getting them a pack of Vino2Go Double Wall Acrylic Tumblers.

They are basically sippy cups for adults, but they also insulate your beverage and keep dirt out out of your cup on a picnic.

Price: $14.88

10. Steve Madden Wheeled Luggage Bag

If your girl loves to travel the world, then she’s probably put some heavy wear on her current set of luggage.

A new wheeled duffel bag will get her all primed up for the surprise trip you may or may not be planning in coordination with this gift.

Just make sure she doesn’t take this gift as a sign she needs to pack up her bags.

Price: $79.99

