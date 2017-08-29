PHOTOS: Melania Trump Wears Stilettos En Route to Texas

Getty

Melania Trump is being criticized on social media over the shoes that she chose to wear on her flight to Texas. The President of the United States and the First Lady have arrived in the Lone Star State, where Hurricane Harvey (which has since been downgraded to a tropical storm) has been dumping several inches of rain water, causing severe flooding, damage, and devastation. Mr. and Mrs. Trump will be heading to areas affected by the storm to survey the damage. The President will also meet with members of Congress while he’s there.

On Tuesday morning, Melania was photographed walking to Marine One on the South Lawn with her husband. She was wearing black slacks, an olive green bomber jacket, and high black pumps. The President was wearing khaki pants, a black windbreaker, and brown boots.

You can see some photos of the FLOTUS’ outfit below.

While some people seemed to think that the FLOTUS looked classy, others couldn’t help but criticize her for wearing such impractical shoes to a flood zone. It didn’t take long for social media users — and the mainstream media — to jump all over Mrs. Trump for her choice of footwear.

Check out some of the tweets slamming Melania below.

Any sympathy I might have had for Melania Trump just evaporated after seeing the shoes she's wearing to the floods: pic.twitter.com/KrQNl7cjmF — Simon Levy (@cyartes) August 29, 2017

I don't know why ppl are giving Melania Trump a hard time over her heels… maybe, her heels help her swim better. 😜 — Resistance Zone ✊ (@ResistanceZone) August 29, 2017

Live look at Melania Trump helping victims of #HurricaneHarvy in her 6-inch heels. #houstonflooding pic.twitter.com/IlXcl65pV3 — Andy Kenareki (@AndyKenareki) August 29, 2017

Not an expert, but are stiletto heels the best footwear for a disaster zone? https://t.co/pkALTnKvz0 — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) August 29, 2017

Several media outlets also took the opportunity to poke at Melania. The Hollywood Reporter, for example, used the tagline, “Manolos are the new rain boots.”

Melania did not show up in Texas wearing heels, however. She changed into a pair of sneakers before getting off the plane.

The White House Communications Director has responded to the negative chatter surrounding Mrs. Trump’s heels.

from @FLOTUS comms dir: "It's sad that we have an active and ongoing natural disaster in Texas, and people are worried about her shoes." — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) August 29, 2017

Melania Trump also made waves with the baseball cap she decided to wear today. The custom black hat had the acronym FLOTUS stitched on it. That also made Twitter go absolutely crazy — which isn’t all that surprising, really.