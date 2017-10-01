Alabama Primary Polling: Was Trump’s Candidate Leading in Polls?

Getty

President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed the candidate he endorsed in the Alabama Senate primary runoff was ahead in “many” polls prior to Election Day.

In analyzing the Alabama Primary race,FAKE NEWS always fails to mention that the candidate I endorsed went up MANY points after endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

Trump publicly endorsed and campaigned for Sen. Luther Strange in the special election Senate race. Republican challenger Roy Moore won the Republican primary handily September 26, receiving 54.9 percent of the vote to Strange’s 45.1 percent. The race was to replace former Sen. Jeff Sessions, who was appointed by Trump to serve as the United States Attorney General.

Moore’s victory came as Trump and Vice President Mike Pence made stops in Alabama to rally for Strange, and a super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spent millions of advertising dollars on Strange.

“I am especially grateful for the support of President Trump and Vice President Pence, as well as the strong example set by my friends Richard Shelby and Jeff Sessions,” Strange said in a statement following his loss. “I congratulate Roy Moore on the result this evening. May God be with him and may God continue to bless Alabama and the United States of America.”

Moore, a former Supreme Court justice in the state, was elected statewide twice and built up a grassroots following during his tenure. On the Supreme Court, he defied federal orders on same-sex marriage and made controversial comments regarding race and religion. He moves onto the December 12 general election, where he’s on the ballot against Democrat Doug Jones

At a September 22 rally in Huntsville, Trump said Moore would almost certainly lose in the general election to Jones. But if Strange were the one to receive the GOP nomination in the race, “it’s over.” Trump also criticized NFL players for kneeling during the national anthem, called them a “son of a b***h.”

So, how did Strange do in polling leading up to the election? Was Trump accurate in saying Strange was leading Moore in polling leading up to the election. Trump’s claim that Strange was up on Moore according to polls appears to be inaccurate, as Moore held a lead in every publicly-available poll.

Take a look at the polls that were released prior to the election below:

Date polled: September 23-24

Margin of error: +/- 3 percent

Sample size: 1,073

Moore: 57 percent

Strange: 41 percent

Would not vote: 0 percent

Unsure: 3 percent

Date polled: September 23-24

Margin of error: +/- 3.1 percent

Sample size: 996

Moore: 52 percent

Strange: 41 percent

Would not vote: 0 percent

Unsure: 7 percent

Date polled: September 22-23

Margin of error: +/- 2.9 percent

Sample size: 1,035

Moore: 55 percent

Strange: 45 percent

Would not vote: 0 percent

Unsure: 10 percent

Date polled: September 21-23

Margin of error: +/- 5.1 percent

Sample size: 367

Moore: 50 percent

Strange: 40 percent

Would not vote: 0 percent

Unsure: 10 percent

Date polled: September 20

Margin of error: +/- 3 percent

Sample size: 2,000

Moore: 54 percent

Strange: 46 percent

Would not vote: 0 percent

Unsure: 0 percent

Date polled: September 18

Margin of error: +/- 3 percent

Sample size: 2,930

Moore: 53 percent

Strange: 47 percent

Would not vote: 0 percent

Unsure: 0 percent

Date polled: September 15-17

Margin of error: +/- 4.4 percent

Sample size: 500

Moore: 47 percent

Strange: 39 percent

Would not vote: 0 percent

Unsure: 13 percent

Date polled: September 9-10

Margin of error: +/- 4 percent

Sample size: 604

Moore: 41 percent

Strange: 40 percent

Would not vote: 0 percent

Unsure: 19 percent

Date polled: September 8-9

Margin of error: +/- 5.2 percent

Sample size: 355

Moore: 40 percent

Strange: 26 percent

Would not vote: 0 percent

Unsure: 34 percent

Date polled: September 6-7

Margin of error: +/- 3.5 percent

Sample size: 800

Moore: 51 percent

Strange: 35 percent

Would not vote: 0 percent

Unsure: `12 percent

Date polled: August 29-31

Margin of error: +/- 5 percent

Sample size: 401

Moore: 52 percent

Strange: 36 percent

Would not vote: 0 percent

Unsure: 12 percent

Date polled: August 24-26

Margin of error: +/- 4 percent

Sample size: 600

Moore: 47 percent

Strange: 45 percent

Would not vote: 0 percent

Unsure: 8 percent

Date polled: August 21-23

Margin of error: +/- 4 percent

Sample size: 601

Moore: 45 percent

Strange: 41 percent

Would not vote: 0 percent

Unsure: 9 percent

Date polled: August 22

Margin of error: +/- 4.4 percent

Sample size: 494

Moore: 50.3 percent

Strange: 32.2 percent

Would not vote: 0 percent

Unsure: 17.5 percent

Date polled: August 17-19

Margin of error: +/- 4.3 percent

Sample size: 515

Moore: 51 percent

Strange: 32 percent

Would not vote: 0 percent

Unsure: 17 percent

Date polled: August 8-9

Margin of error: +/- 4.4 percent

Sample size: 99502

Moore: 45 percent

Strange: 34 percent

Would not vote: 8 percent

Unsure: 13 percent