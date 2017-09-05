Fort Myers Hurricane Irma: Projected Forecast & Path

National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Irma is now a powerful Category 5 storm with 175 mph winds. Will the hurricane strike Fort Myers, Florida?

Residents of Fort Myers are stocking up on sandbags just in case. “Residents and businesses owners in the City of Fort Myers have sandbags available to them beginning Tuesday afternoon,” reported Fox 4. “A limit of 20 bags per vehicle will be in effect. The city says free self-service sandbags available for City of Fort Myers residents and business owners.”

Right now, thunderstorms and strong wind gusts are projected for Fort Myers, and there is no hurricane watch, but the problem is that the storm remains unpredictable.

The hurricane is currently charting a path towards Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and Antigua, after which it’s currently projected to strike the Florida Keys and southern Florida. Mandatory evacuations are being ordered in the Keys, and the governor of Florida has issued a state of emergency declaration.

#Irma is the strongest #hurricane in the Atlantic basin outside of the Caribbean Sea & Gulf of Mexico in NHC records https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/P8ebbQJR4k — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2017

The issue for Fort Myers is that it’s not clear what the storm will do after that point.

“It’s already the strongest hurricane ever recorded outside the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico, and it’s likely to make landfall somewhere in Florida over the weekend,” The Washington Post reported.

“All of Florida — especially South Florida and the Keys — should be preparing for a major hurricane landfall on Sunday. Tropical-storm-force winds are expected to arrive as soon as Friday.” The Post noted of the storm’s unpredictability: “Computer models are in strong agreement that by Saturday, Irma will be approaching the Florida Keys — where dangerous storm conditions are likely. Then, they show a sharp northward turn by Sunday morning. The precise timing and location of the turn has huge implications for Florida.” It’s not clear how the storm will track after that, The Post reported – east Florida, west Florida or straight up into the state.

#Irma key messages for Advisory 26. #Hurricane preparations should be rushed to completion in the NE Caribbean. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/3OSkumDsdV — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2017

See updated weather information for Fort Myers here. Be aware that the city’s forecasts are handled by the Tampa Bay office of the National Weather Service. See updated radar for the Fort Myers area here. See infrared satellite maps here. See hourly weather forecast details here.

See the updated information on Hurricane Irma from the National Hurricane Center here. “Hurricane Irma is moving closer to the Caribbean. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico early Wednesday, with hurricane conditions arriving later that day. Destructive winds, storm surge, dangerous surf, heavy rainfall and flash flooding are possible. There is an increasing chance of seeing impacts from Irma in parts of Florida later this week,” the center reported on September 5.

The hazardous weather outlook for the Fort Myers area said on September 5:

“DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday…THUNDERSTORM IMPACT…Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected each day. Thunderstorms that develop will be capable of producing strong gusty winds…locally heavy rains… and frequent deadly lightning strikes. The greatest storm chances will occur late Saturday through Monday as Hurricane Irma approaches the region…HIGH WIND IMPACT…On Sunday and Monday, strong and gusty winds will be possible

as Hurricane Irma approaches the region…MARINE IMPACTS…On Saturday through Tuesday wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots will create hazardous boating conditions for small craft operators over the coastal waters in the eastern Gulf of Mexico…RIVER FLOOD IMPACT…River flooding is occurring along some local area rivers. Residents living along rivers or faster flowing streams should remain aware of water levels and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding be observed.”

Here’s the detailed weather forecast for Fort Myers from the National Weather Service:

“This Afternoon (September 5)

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 99. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 100. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 8am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Windy, with a northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 77. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Very windy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 76. Very windy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.”