Gainesville Police Officers Go Viral With Hurricane Irma Post

Gainesville Police Department/Facebook

Three police officers with the Gainesville Police Department in Florida posted a selfie in the wake of Hurricane Irma and it’s got the Internet hot and bothered.

The innocent post, shared on Sunday, has been shared more than 107,000 times. But it’s the 80,000-plus comments that have gotten the most attention.

The Gainesville Police Department responded:

UPDATE:

1. We are dying with the comments. You’ve actually made our chief blush with some of them.

2. MRS. Nordman and MRS. Hamill have also enjoyed knowing how millions of women are going crazy over their husbands.

3. We can confirm that Officer Rengering (far right with the amazing hair) IS SINGLE.

4. On another note, Officer Rengering is being placed into Cougar Prey Protective Care, similar to the witness protection program for his safety.

5. Please do not call 9-1-1 and request this group respond to your “incident”

6. There WILL be a calendar.

Thank you all for the hilarious comments…they have brightened our time up here. As for the calendar, we are going to try and do something fairly quickly and funds raised will go to Hurricane Irma recovery here in Florida.

Not to be outdone, the Sarasota Police Department posted this picture: