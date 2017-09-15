Michael Hamill: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Gainesville Police Department/Facebook

Michael Hamill, one of the so-called “hot Gainesville cops” is getting new, negative attention after it was revealed the department received a complaint that his Facebook page allegedly contained anti-Semitic posts.

According to The Gainesville Sun, screenshots from what is purportedly Hamill’s personal Facebook page showed jokes about Jews and Hitler. Hamill was the officer with the beard in the middle of the viral selfie. The three officers in the selfie were Hamill, Dan Rengering and John Nordman.

Their selfie during Hurricane Irma sparked talk of a fundraising calendar and provoked a slew of women to head to the Gainesville PD’s Facebook page to gush over the officers’ good looks.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Posts Allegedly Include a Joke About Putting People in Ovens ‘The Hitler Way’

The Gainesville Sun reported that it had obtained screenshots that form the basis for the complaint against Hamill. They are purportedly from his personal Facebook page, according to The Sun.

The first post, the Sun reported, is from 2013, and reads: “Who knew that reading jewish jokes before I go to bed would not only make me feel better about myself but also help me to sleep better as well. Here is one for everybody, ‘What’s the difference between boy scouts and jews?’ Anybody know? Well it is because ‘Boy scouts come back from their camps.’”

A 2011 post, according to The Sun, reads: “so I find it funny that people will talk about how our government needs to do something about our economy and in reality it’s YOU who needs to stop taking advantage of our system and get a life and do something with your life. Gotta love reality when it hits you in the face. Stupid people annoy me. Put them in an oven and deal with them the Hitler way. Haha.” Hamill’s Facebook page no longer comes up.

2. Police Confirmed That They Received a Complaint Against Hamill

You may want to reconsider having Michael Hamill as the face of your department, no? pic.twitter.com/rFcXBbxY8b — Oona (@OonaNotONeill) September 15, 2017

The Police Department told The Gainesville Sun that they had received a complaint against Hamill and were reviewing it, but they said it all remains confidential while it’s being investigated.

On their Facebook page, the police wrote: “Several citizens have brought information to our attention regarding a complaint against Officer Hamill. GPD is reviewing the allegation and will do so in accordance to Florida law and department policy. Under Florida Law, complaint information is confidential until an investigation is concluded. The Gainesville Police Department prides itself with our philosophy and mission of compassion, inclusion, and respect and will fully review the matter.”

3. The So-Called ‘Hot Cops’ Went Viral After the Hurricane Irma Selfie

‘I’ve never had this much attention.' Meet the Florida 'hot cops' who are going viral https://t.co/AdBiRF08yd — TIME (@TIME) September 14, 2017

Women filled the Gainesville Police Department’s Facebook page with glowing comments about the looks of the three officers when the selfie first went viral. The post was shared more than 170,000 times and had more than 100,000 comments, but, since the controversy emerged over Hamill, the police have deleted it.

Police explained on their Facebook page, “The viral post has been removed due to numerous complaints and an ongoing internal review. A statement can be found on GPD’s website. Folks wishing to donate to local Hurricane Irma victims can still do so at the link below.” The police then provided this link.

Until the complaint emerged, Gainesville police were enjoying the attention, writing:

“UPDATE:

1. We are dying with the comments. You’ve actually made our chief blush with some of them.

2. MRS. Nordman and MRS. Hamill have also enjoyed knowing how millions of women are going crazy over their husbands.

3. We can confirm that Officer Rengering (far right with the amazing hair) IS SINGLE.

4. On another note, Officer Rengering is being placed into Cougar Prey Protective Care, similar to the witness protection program for his safety.

5. Please do not call 9-1-1 and request this group respond to your “incident”

6. There WILL be a calendar.

Thank you all for the hilarious comments…they have brightened our time up here. As for the calendar, we are going to try and do something fairly quickly and funds raised will go to Hurricane Irma recovery here in Florida.”

4. Hamill Is Married & Hasn’t Been a Police Officer for Long

Everyone needs to look through Gainesville Police Department's fb page & read the comments on their pictures 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5GQ7pMCNcU — Haley (@sutherlandhaley) September 12, 2017

Of the three so-called hot cops, two of them, including Hamill, are married, the police said previously.

Hamill has been a Gainesville police officer since 2016. According to People Magazine, after the viral selfie, lots of women wrote on the Facebook post, calling the men “hunkapotumuses” and “making mention of calling 911 to ask specifically for them.”

Before the latest controversy, Hamill told Time Magazine of the selfie hype, “I’ve never had this much attention before. It’s an ego boost — very flattering and funny.” He’s only been married since March.

5. It’s Not Clear Whether the Fundraising Calendar Will Still Occur

After the selfie photo went viral, the Gainesville police indicated they were considering making a fundraising calendar with the men. It’s not yet clear whether the calendar will go forward even without Hamill in it.

