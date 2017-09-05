Hurricane Irma: South Florida School Closings List

Getty

School districts throughout South Florida have already cancelled classes to prepare for Hurricane Irma. The latest model from the National Hurricane Center has the storm reaching South Florida by Sunday morning. You can find the complete list of counties that have cancelled school so far below.

On Monday, Florida Governor Rick Scott declared a State of Emergency so local governments could prepare for the storm a week in advance. The declaration covers all 67 Florida counties, including Miami-Dade, Broward, St. Lucie, Lee, Palm Beach and Sarasota.

The NHC’s 5:00 p.m. public advisory reports that Irma is still a Category 5 storm and its maximum sustained winds have reached 185 mph. It is moving at 15 mph and still moving closer to the northern Leeward Islands. The NH describes Irma as “potentially catastrophic.”

Irma is expected to be particularly damaging to the Florida Keys, with residents there already starting evacuations. Monroe County also cancelled Wednesday classes and schools will remain closed until further notice.

Here are the school districts that have already cancelled classes. This list will continue to be updated. Many of the districts noted that they will make decisions about Monday, September 11 later in the week or the weekend, depending on Irma’s impact.

Palm Beach County Schools‘ classes are cancelled for Thursday, September 7 and Friday, September 8. All after-school activities have been cancelled for Wednesday, September 6.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday, September 7 and Friday, September 8. Local10 reports that Catholic schools will also be closed both days, as well as Belen Jesuit Preparatory School, Basilica School of St. Mary Star of the Sea, The Miami Springs Montessori School, Alexander Montessori Schools and Gulliver Schools.

Collier County Public Schools will also be closed on Thursday, September 7 and Friday, September 8. All football games were rescheduled to Wednesday, September 6.

Lee County Public Schools have cancelled all Thursday and Friday classes.

Monroe County, which covers the Florida Keys, has cancelled all classes beginning Wednesday, September 6. Schools there will remain closed until further notice.

Broward County Schools also cancelled all classes for Thursday and Friday. All Catholic schools in the county will be closed those days as well. The American Heritage School and Paladin Academy in Pembroke Pines and Sagemont in Weston also cancelled classes for Thursday and Friday.

The University of Miami cancelled classes at the Coral Gables and Marine campuses for Wednesday through Friday. Saint Thomas University cancelled all classes and events for Thursday, Friday and the weekend. Florida International University hasn’t made an announcement yet, but has posted a hurricane guide for students.