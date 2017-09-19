PHOTOS: Melania Trump Dons Gray Pantsuit to UN Speech

Getty

First Lady Melania Trump joined her husband President Donald Trump at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, September 19.

The FLOTUS wore a gray pantsuit paired with sky-high black pumps. Mrs. Trump’s pants were cut off at the ankle, which is very on-trend. She wore the suit jacket opened with a black button-down collared shirt underneath. She wore her hair long, which is fairly typical for her. Melania kept her accessories to a minimum, not wearing any noticeable jewelry and not carrying a purse.

Melania arrived at the UN headquarters with her husband this morning and walked by his side as he greeted those waiting for him. She kept one hand in her pocket as she fell back a bit, giving the POTUS some space.

During Trump’s speech (in which he referred to Kim Jong-Un as “Rocket Man”), Mrs. Trump sat back and seemed to be attentive, despite social media having a field day with posts about what she must have been thinking about.

No word yet on who designed Mrs. Trump’s pantsuit, but chances are, she chose one of her favorites like Michael Kors. Also unknown is the outfit’s price tag, which is sure to become a thing as soon as social media hears about it.

Mrs. Trump is no stranger to outfit shaming. No matter what she wears (heels on Marine One before going to Houston, for example) or how much she spent, Mrs. Trump’s clothing is very much a topic of discussion. Much of that does come with being the First Lady, however. If you remember back to Barack Obama’s presidency, Michelle Obama often made headlines for her fashion choices.

It should come as no surprise that folks on social media couldn’t help but draw comparisons to Hillary Clinton, who has been a big fan of the pantsuit. Although Melania has been known to wear a pantsuit from time to time, some people simply couldn’t help themselves today. Check out one of the memes about Melania’s outfit below.