Melanie Smith Crow: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Facebook

The woman who was fatally shot in an Antioch, Tennessee church parking lot as she left Sunday services was identified as a single mother of two named Melanie Smith Crow.

Some news stations gave her name as Melanie Smith, but on Facebook she used the name Melanie L. Crow.

In addition to Smith’s death, at least seven people were wounded when a masked gunman identified as Emanuel Kidega Samson opened fire inside the Burnette Chapel Church in Antioch, Tennessee, the Nashville Fire Department confirmed on Twitter. The motive remains unknown.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Gunman Opened Fire Inside the Church but Slew Smith as She Walked to Her Car in the Parking Lot

Smith was the gunman’s first and only fatal victim, at least so far. Police said he shot her as she left the church to walk to her car in the parking lot. News channel 5 reported that the victims who did not die are minister Joey Spann (critical condition); his wife, Peggy Spann, 65 (stable); Linda Bush, 68 (stable); William Jenkins, 83 (stable); Marlene Jenkins, 84 (stable); Katherine Dickerson, 64 (stable); and Robert Engle, 22 (stable).

Smith, 39, was from Smyrna, Tennessee.

It would have been even worse if it weren’t for Robert Engle, a heroic usher with a permit to legally carry a forearm, who is credited with helping to stop the gunman, Emanuel Kidega Samson, who allegedly pistol whipped Engle when the usher tried to intervene.

#breaking A church member in the service jumped on the pastor who was shot to stop the bleeding. She is speaking to me now on @NC5 pic.twitter.com/e0WSHGqS33 — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) September 24, 2017

The shooter accidentally shot himself. The gunman is from Rutherford County, Tenneseee, and has no clear connection to the church. He was described as being age 26, in custody, and wearing a ski-type mask.

2. Smith, a Mother of Two, Was Remembered for Her Kind Personality

The 39-year-old single mother of two was remembered as “sweet and kind,” according to reporter Jeremy Finley. He gave her name as Melanie Smith Crow.

Family friend confirms Melanie Smith Crow was shot and killed at church. A single mother of two, she was described as sweet and kind. pic.twitter.com/FYAfeI4bzL — Jeremy Finley (@WSMVJeremyITEAM) September 24, 2017

The 39-year-old single mother of two was remembered as “sweet and kind,” according to reporter Jeremy Finley. He gave her name as Melanie Smith Crow.

A friend wrote on Facebook, “Church family … my friend lost her sister (Melanie Crow Smith) this morning in a senseless shooting while leaving church at Burnnette (sic) Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch… she leaves behind two children, her sister is so distraught, PLEASE PLEASE PRAY for this family!!!! — feeling sad.”

3. Smith Worked in Behavorial Health & Education

On Facebook, Smith, who also went by the name Melanie Crow, wrote that she worked at “ChanceLight™ Behavioral Health & Education, was a Former Professional Account Representative at Medassets, and was a Former Account Representative at Professional Account Services Inc.”

4. Smith Had Recently Shared a Quote About Hell & Her Profile Picture Was a Tennyson Poem About Sorrow

Some of Melanie Smith’s recent Facebook posts are a bit chilling in retrospect. Only hours before the shooting, she shared a quote by Stephen King that read, “No one can tell what good goes on in between the person you were and the person you become. No one can chart that blue and lonely section of hell. There are no maps of the change. You just come out the other side. Or you don’t.”

Her profile page contained this quote from Tennyson: “I hold it true, whate’er befall; I feel it, when I sorrow most; -Alfred Lord Tennyson.”

A friend wrote simply on the comment thread, “You were such a wonderful person.” Friends also filled a relative’s photo tribute to Smith,writing comments like, “Praying for you guys. This just isn’t right. Hold on to the good memories.”

5. The Church Minister Was Also Among Those Shot

Former pastor Bill Hunter told the news media in an interview: “I understand there are eight people who have been shot including the shooter.” He heard that “the man just walked in, sat down, and started shooting. That’s basically all I know. That’s what I’ve been told.”

Hunter said his son knew someone who was inside the church.

The minister, Joey Spann, and his wife, Peggy, were among those who were shot, Hunter said he heard, but he stressed that he could not confirm that information 100 percent, and authorities have not yet released any information on the victims’ identities or conditions.

The church’s website confirms that Joey Spann is the church’s minister. He previously worked as a minister or youth minister at several churches, including Smith Springs, Vultee, Northeast, Shady Grove, Old Hickory, West Nashville Heights and Pasquo. He has also been a teacher and coach at Goodpasture Christian School in Madison, Tennessee.

When he almost died of a heart attack in 2001, he told the Nashville City Paper, “I am so fortunate. I’m a Christian, and I felt the hand of God touching me.”

A 2015 profile story on Joey Spann called him Coach Spann and said he was a new teacher at Nashville Christian School. “I teach Bible class for the 8th graders, juniors, and seniors,” Coach Spann said in the article. “I also coach basketball for the middle school and high school girls. My favorite bible verse has got to be 1 Corinthians 15:57, which says ‘But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.’ I chose this verse, mainly because it greatly reminds me of the victory in Christ and how we should be thankful for him.”

He also added, “I wanted to become a teacher here at Nashville Christian, because a lot of my friends around here that work in the staff here, and I wanted to work with them and me closer to them as well. I also wanted to be a teacher, because I wanted to get a second job to support me while I do my job at preaching. And lastly, students have taught me outside of the classroom that you don’t judge a book by its cover.”

Hunter said most of those shot were still inside the church.

The gunman, Emanuel Samson, is from Murfreesboro.

Gunman in church shooting is Emanuel Kidega Samson, 25. He has been released from hospital and will be charged with murder and att murder. pic.twitter.com/VuCUgJ3JIQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 24, 2017

A native of Sudan, Samson went to college in Flint, Michigan, and college in Tennessee.

Multiple Victims Were Shot & the Woman Who Died Was Walking to Her Car in the Parking Lot

The fire department has called the shooting a “mass casualty situation.” Reporter Natalie Allison said on Twitter that a woman had died in the parking lot, and others were shot and one person was pistol-whipped. The woman’s name was not yet released.

According to The Tennessean, “Police say all but one of the victims are over the age of 60.” The newspaper reports that the man who was pistol-whipped had confronted the shooter.

“One woman who was walking to her vehicle was immediately fatally wounded by the gunman, who we believe then entered the rear of the church, other persons were still inside the rear of the building, the gunman opened fire on them, multiple rounds were fired inside the church,” police said in a news conference.

Gunman wounded and at hospital. 1 other victim pistol whipped and at hospital. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 24, 2017

“This is a mass casualty situation. All of the wounded have been transported to area hospitals. The majority are older adults,” the fire department said in a statement. However, only one person was reported to have died shortly after the shooting unfolded.

There are three women and three men among the shooting victims.

3 female and 3 males including shooter taken to Vanderbilt — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) September 24, 2017

A church member with handgun permit got gun from car then came to confront shooter. Shooter then shot self. Still alive. — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) September 24, 2017

The victims were being taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center, according to The Tennessean. “The two critical patients suffered gunshot wounds to (their) chest and torso. The four other patients suffered gunshot wounds to their extremities,” The Tennesseean reported.

Robert Engle, the Heroic Usher, Was Among the Victims After He Intervened to Stop the Shooter

The man who confronted the shooter and was pistol-whipped then “exited the sanctuary, got a gun from his vehicle and confronted the shooter, who then shot himself,” the Tennessean newspaper reported, adding that “two of the victims are critically injured, with four others in stable condition” and one person died.

The usher, bleeding from being pistol-whipped, has a permit to legally carry a handgun, and got his gun from his vehicle after the pistol whipping. He returned to the church and held the gunman at gunpoint until police arrived, authorities said.

The usher’s name has not yet been released.

Some of the Victims Showed up at a Neighbor’s Door

One neighbor of the church told WKRN-TV that shooting victims showed up at her door.

“There’s two people that come up to our door and say ‘someone is shooting at us at the church,’” she said. “(Her husband) called 911 and told the police, the station, there was a shooting at the church. … We had heard something, I was in the back of the house and it sounded like a wreck, but it wasn’t a wreck.”

She added that her husband went back to the church and found victims in the parking lot and in the church with gunshot wounds.

The Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, which is located in Antioch, holds a service on Sunday mornings.

This post will be updated as more victims identities are known and as their conditions are released.

Read more about the church shooting here:

A friend wrote on Facebook, “Church family … my friend lost her sister (Melanie Crow Smith) this morning in a senseless shooting while leaving church at Burnnette (sic) Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch… she leaves behind two children, her sister is so distraught, PLEASE PLEASE PRAY for this family!!!! — feeling sad.”

On Facebook, Smith, who also went by the name Melanie Crow, wrote that she worked at “ChanceLight™ Behavioral Health & Education, was a Former Professional Account Representative at Medassets, and was a Former Account Representative at Professional Account Services Inc.”

Her profile page contained this quote from Tennyson: “I hold it true, whate’er befall; I feel it, when I sorrow most; -Alfred Lord Tennyson.”

Minister Joey Spann & His Wife, Peggy

Former pastor Bill Hunter told the news media in an interview: “I understand there are eight people who have been shot including the shooter.” He heard that “the man just walked in, sat down, and started shooting. That’s basically all I know. That’s what I’ve been told.”

Hunter said his son knew someone who was inside the church.

The minister, Joey Spann, and his wife, Peggy, were among those who were shot, Hunter said he heard, but he stressed that he could not confirm that information 100 percent, and authorities have not yet released any information on the victims’ identities or conditions.

The church’s website confirms that Joey Spann is the church’s minister. He previously worked as a minister or youth minister at several churches, including Smith Springs, Vultee, Northeast, Shady Grove, Old Hickory, West Nashville Heights and Pasquo. He has also been a teacher and coach at Goodpasture Christian School in Madison, Tennessee.

When he almost died of a heart attack in 2001, he told the Nashville City Paper, “I am so fortunate. I’m a Christian, and I felt the hand of God touching me.”

A 2015 profile story on Joey Spann called him Coach Spann and said he was a new teacher at Nashville Christian School. “I teach Bible class for the 8th graders, juniors, and seniors,” Coach Spann said in the article. “I also coach basketball for the middle school and high school girls. My favorite bible verse has got to be 1 Corinthians 15:57, which says ‘But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.’ I chose this verse, mainly because it greatly reminds me of the victory in Christ and how we should be thankful for him.”

He also added, “I wanted to become a teacher here at Nashville Christian, because a lot of my friends around here that work in the staff here, and I wanted to work with them and me closer to them as well. I also wanted to be a teacher, because I wanted to get a second job to support me while I do my job at preaching. And lastly, students have taught me outside of the classroom that you don’t judge a book by its cover.”

Hunter said most of those shot were still inside the church.

The gunman, Emanuel Samson, is from Murfreesboro.

Gunman in church shooting is Emanuel Kidega Samson, 25. He has been released from hospital and will be charged with murder and att murder. pic.twitter.com/VuCUgJ3JIQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 24, 2017

A native of Sudan, Samson went to college in Flint, Michigan, and college in Tennessee.

Multiple Victims Were Shot & the Woman Who Died Was Walking to Her Car in the Parking Lot

The fire department has called the shooting a “mass casualty situation.” Reporter Natalie Allison said on Twitter that a woman had died in the parking lot, and others were shot and one person was pistol-whipped. The woman’s name was not yet released.

According to The Tennessean, “Police say all but one of the victims are over the age of 60.” The newspaper reports that the man who was pistol-whipped had confronted the shooter.

“One woman who was walking to her vehicle was immediately fatally wounded by the gunman, who we believe then entered the rear of the church, other persons were still inside the rear of the building, the gunman opened fire on them, multiple rounds were fired inside the church,” police said in a news conference.

Gunman wounded and at hospital. 1 other victim pistol whipped and at hospital. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 24, 2017

“This is a mass casualty situation. All of the wounded have been transported to area hospitals. The majority are older adults,” the fire department said in a statement. However, only one person was reported to have died shortly after the shooting unfolded.

There are three women and three men among the shooting victims.

3 female and 3 males including shooter taken to Vanderbilt — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) September 24, 2017

A church member with handgun permit got gun from car then came to confront shooter. Shooter then shot self. Still alive. — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) September 24, 2017

The victims were being taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center, according to The Tennessean. “The two critical patients suffered gunshot wounds to (their) chest and torso. The four other patients suffered gunshot wounds to their extremities,” The Tennesseean reported.

Robert Engle, the Heroic Usher, Was Among the Victims After He Intervened to Stop the Shooter

The man who confronted the shooter and was pistol-whipped then “exited the sanctuary, got a gun from his vehicle and confronted the shooter, who then shot himself,” the Tennessean newspaper reported, adding that “two of the victims are critically injured, with four others in stable condition” and one person died.

The usher, bleeding from being pistol-whipped, has a permit to legally carry a handgun, and got his gun from his vehicle after the pistol whipping. He returned to the church and held the gunman at gunpoint until police arrived, authorities said.

The usher’s name has not yet been released.

Some of the Victims Showed up at a Neighbor’s Door

One neighbor of the church told WKRN-TV that shooting victims showed up at her door.

“There’s two people that come up to our door and say ‘someone is shooting at us at the church,’” she said. “(Her husband) called 911 and told the police, the station, there was a shooting at the church. … We had heard something, I was in the back of the house and it sounded like a wreck, but it wasn’t a wreck.”

She added that her husband went back to the church and found victims in the parking lot and in the church with gunshot wounds.

The Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, which is located in Antioch, holds a service on Sunday mornings.

This post will be updated as more victims identities are known and as their conditions are released.

Read more about the church shooting here: