Emanuel Kidega Samson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A 25-year-old man has been identified as the shooter who opened fire Sunday morning inside a church in Tennessee, killing a woman and wounding six others before accidentally shooting himself when he was confronted by an usher, police say.

The suspect, Emanuel Kidega Samson, is under police guard at Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, the Nashville Metro Police Department said.

Officers were called to the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch about 11:15 a.m. for a report of an active shooter, police said. They found the suspect being held at gunpoint by the usher and several victims in need of medical attention, along with a woman who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound in the church’s parking lot.

“The two critical patients suffered gunshot wounds to (their) chest and torso. The four other patients suffered gunshot wounds to their extremities,” John Howser told the newspaper.

A seventh shooting victim was hospitalized at another medical center and his or her condition is not known. And the usher, who was pistol whipped after confronting the shooter, was also hospitalized with a head injury that is not life-threatening, according to police.

A motive for the shooting has not been released. Samson will be taken into police custody and charged after he leaves the hospital, according to police.

Here’s what we know so far about the suspect and the shooting:

1. Police Say Ski Mask-Clad Gunman Killed a Woman Near His SUV Before Entering the Church & Firing ‘Indiscriminately ‘

Police said at a briefing that the shooting happened as church was being let out. The gunman, identified as Emanuel Samson, was wearing a “neoprene ski type mask, a police spokesman Don Aaron told reporters. Aaron said rumors the gunman was wearing a clown mask do not appear to be true, the mask was “more like what you would see on a skier.”

A 911 caller told police that the shooter was wearing a “clown mask,” according to dispatch audio recorded from a police scanner. You can listen to that audio, courtesy of Broadcastify.com, below. It has been edited by Heavy to remove dead air:

The caller told dispatchers there were multiple victims and a “suspect wearing a clown mask.” A witness also told a local news station that the gunman was wearing a mask.

Police said the shooting happened about 11:15 a.m. local time.

“One woman who was walking to her vehicle was immediately fatally wounded by the gunman, who we believe then entered the rear of the church, other persons were still inside the rear of the building, the gunman opened fire on them, multiple rounds were fired inside the church, police said at a press conference.

Aaron said the shooter was firing “indiscriminately” inside the church.

The Burnette Chapel Church of Christ holds a Sunday service at 10 a.m. each week, according to The Tennessean.

Police said they believe there were about 50 people inside the building when the shooting occurred. All of the victims were adults, and police said they believe children were not in the area of the building where the shooting occurred. The church is located at 3890 Pin Hook Road in Antioch.

2. The Shooter Was Taken Down by a ‘Brave’ Usher Who Rushed Him Inside the Church, Causing the Gunman to Shoot Himself in the Leg, Police Say

According to police, the gunman shot himself after he was confronted by a church member who went to his car and retrieved a gun. The churchgoer has a permit to carry the handgun, authorities said.

“The gunman was wounded by a self-inflicted shot,” a police spokesman said. “He too has been taken to the hospital. One of the church members, upon seeing the gunman doing this action inside the church, ran up and confronted him. He was pistol-whipped by the gunman,” Aaron told reporters.

Police said the gunman then accidentally shot himself in the leg. The member of the church who confronted him was an usher, according to police. He has a permit to legally carry a handgun, and ran to his car to retrieve his gun after being struck by the shooter. He then went back into the church and held the shooter at gunpoint, police said. Aaron called him an “exceptionally brave individual.” He was bleeding from the head, but was able to talk to police and walk into an ambulance on his own.

Police said the suspect is under guard at Vanderbilt Medical Center and his injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

3. The Suspect Came to the Scene in a Blue SUV, Which Was Still Running When Officers Arrived

The gunman arrived at the scene in a blue SUV that was found in the church’s parking lot, police said. He was wearing a “neoprene” mask over half his face, police said. It was checked by a police “hazardous devices” unit, but there were no explosives found.

Aaron said the shooter’s car was still running when officers arrived. He said investigators do not believe he expected to be confronted by the “brave” usher.

Police have not said what kind of gun was used in the shooting.

4. The Gunman Is From Rutherford County & Has No Known Ties to the Church, Police Say

shooter has been identified as a 26-year-old man from Rutherford County, Tennessee, but his name has not been released, police spokesman Don Aaron said at a gunman is in his 20s, Aaron at a press briefing outside the church.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

“I am not aware at this moment of any relationship between this man and the congregation,” Aaron said. But he said “it is very early in the investigation.”

An eyewitness told reporters that the shooter was silent and kept moving to the front of the church while shooting continuously. The woman said “we know each other in the church and I’ve never seen him before.”

5. Minister Joey Spann Was Among Those Shot at the ‘Friendly, Bible-Based’ Church

On its website, the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ says in its welcome message, “If you are looking for a church home, you will find us to be a friendly, Bible based group of folks who love the Lord and are interested in spreading His Word to those who are lost.”

The church’s statement continues, “Burnette Chapel has been serving the Antioch, LaVergne and Nashville TN areas for quite some time. No matter where you live, if you want to attend a Church where people remember who you are, please join us!”

The message also adds, in parentheses, “and yeah you can wear blue jeans :).”

Minister Joey Spann leads the congregation at the Burnette Chapel Church, according to its website.

Former minister Bill Hunter told The Tennessean that Spann and Spann’s wife, Peggy, were among those wounded in the shooting.

“I understand that there have been eight people shot, including the shooter,” Hunter said. “I understand the man just walked in, sat down and started shooting. … I’m just absolutely stunned. I just can’t believe that someone would come off the street and just start shooting. That seems to be what happened.”

A church member, Minerva Rosa, wearing a blood-stained dress, told reporters outside the church that she jumped on the minister to stop the bleeding after he was shot.

Joey and Peggy Spann have been married since 1974 and have two children and two grandchildren.

Spann is a Tennessee native, graduating from Hume-Fogg High School in Nashville and David Lipscomb College, according to a biography on a website for a church where he spoke in 2012. He has previously worked as a minister or youth minister at several churches, including Smith Springs, Vultee, Northeast, Shady Grove, Old Hickory, West Nashville Heights and Pasquo. He has also been a teacher and coach at Goodpasture Christian School in Madison, Tennessee.

The church is located in Antioch, which is a neighborhood in southeastern Davidson County that is governed by the city of Nashville.

“This is a terrible tragedy for our city. My heart aches for the family and friends of the deceased as well as for the wounded victims and their loved ones,” Nashville Mayor Megan Barry said in a statement. “Their lives have been forever changed, as has the life of their faith community at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

“My administration, especially the Metro Nashville Police Department, will continue to work with community members to stop crime before it starts, encourage peaceful conflict resolution, and promote non-violence,” Barry said.

