WATCH: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Refers to Trump as ‘Obama’ During Press Briefing

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders mistakenly referred to President Donald Trump as former President Barack Obama during a press briefing September 5.

Sanders was reading a statement regarding Trump ending DACA, a program that protected almost 800,000 young undocumented immigrants that were brought to the United States as children from deportation.

Watch a video of Sanders’ slip of the tongue below:

The Department of Homeland Security said it would stop processing new applications for the program as of Tuesday, thus rescinding the Obama administration’s policy known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

“I am here today to announce that the program known as DACA that was effectuated under the Obama administration is being rescinded,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Tuesday before Sanders’ briefing.

DACA had been enacted for five years, and many of the almost 800,000 who were part of it “started families, pursued careers and studied in schools and universities across the United States,” CNN reported.