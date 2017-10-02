Jake Owen at Route 91 Las Vegas Shooting: How Is He? [UPDATE]

Getty

Jake Owen, a popular country music performer, was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when a shooting in Las Vegas started. How is the country music singer?

The country music singer is fine. Owen just tweeted that he is OK:

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

His last tweet was just after 1 a.m. Eastern. He wrote: “Gun shotts!!! Vegas. Pray to god. Love you guys. Love you Pearl.” It’s not clear where he was at the time of the shooting.

Gun shots!!! Vegas. Pray to god. Love you guys. Love you Pearl. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Pearl is Jake’s daughter.

Watch Jake Owen Play 10 Questions With His Very Cute 4-Year-Old Daughter, Pearl https://t.co/kYq73QNfGJ pic.twitter.com/5JeKrj7uhq — Nash Country Daily (@NashCntryDaily) January 28, 2017

According to the schedule for the Route 91 Harvest concert, Owen was scheduled to begin performing at 8 p.m., after Luke Combs. Combs has already reported that he is fine.

Active shooter at @Route91Harvest in Vegas. We're safe. Love you guys. — Luke Combs (@LukeCombsMusic) October 2, 2017

Jason Aldean was scheduled to perform after Owen at 9:40 p.m. The shooting began sometime after this.

Although news is still coming in, it appears that the shooting may have started while people were at the concert, listening to a performance. Videos show people screaming and running as multiple gunshots were heard. The Las Vegas Metro Police tweeted that they were investigating reports of an active shooter near the Mandalay Bay Casino.

People who were at the concert are sharing videos of the shooting. You can see one of those videos below. See Heavy’s story here for more videos.

Active shooter and Route 91 Harvest Festival, stay safe you guys https://t.co/6os9ExGqBT — 🤤 (@samjohnperry) October 2, 2017

According to scanner reports, multiple people were shot, including a police officer. The conditions or names of the victims aren’t known. Tonight was the last night of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

Owen hasn’t tweeted since his first tweet when the shooting began. We will update this story as we have more information and, in the meantime, are hoping for the best for the talented singer.

Read more about the shooting in Heavy’s story below: