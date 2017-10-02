Active Shooter Reported on Las Vegas Boulevard Near Mandalay Bay

OMG omg someone just started shooting!!!!!!! @crazykiller1320 and I are at MGM locked in with others @Ddm1870 @cbarrow711 pic.twitter.com/rO4tZo6lja — Cammi❤316 [DTS/TeEm] (@cammi316) October 2, 2017

Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter on the Las Vegas Boulevard at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and the surrounding area.

“We’re investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area,” the Las Vegas Metro Police tweeted.

Witnesses have reported multiple victims, and according to police scanner reports, one police officer was possibly shot. This incident is still developing, check back for more information as it becomes available. Several roads in the area were being shut down and police were telling people in the area to barricade inside.

Police blocking Las Vegas Blvd at a Tropicana pic.twitter.com/YNV5nAifgQ — Chase Stevens (@CSStevensphoto) October 2, 2017

Employees and guests at @TopgolfLasVegas are barricaded. Reports of active shooter. — Dana Resnick Gentry (@DanaGentryLV) October 2, 2017

People at the Mandalay Bay casino and hotel reported that the casino was being evacuated.

No official word from police but scanner traffic indicates a shooter at Mandalay Bay. Casino looks empty from as close as I could get. pic.twitter.com/4ocKgy2y13 — Blake Apgar (@blakeapgar) October 2, 2017

I'm on the 6th floor. Shots reported on floor 29 now. Listening to LVPD scanner feed. Security guard shot on 32nd floor. — Stefinatrix (@Stefinatrix) October 2, 2017

Country singer Jake Owen was among those at the hotel. He tweeted, “Gun shots!!! Vegas. Pray to god. Love you guys. Love you Pearl.”

Active shooter at @Route91Harvest in Vegas. We're safe. Love you guys. — Luke Combs (@LukeCombsMusic) October 2, 2017

Another musician, Luke Combs, tweeted there was an active shooter at Route 91 Harvest, a three-day country music festival being held on the Las Vegas Strip.

